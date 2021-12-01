Ganyu in Genshin Impact: Birthday, voice actors and interesting facts

Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo bow character in Genshin Impact and the most-awaited rerun character within the community. With a gentle personality, beautiful design and excellent battle performance, Ganyu captures the hearts of the game's fans even now.

Besides her obvious charm, Ganyu's voice actors also play a significant role in making her famous. Each one of them has vast experience in voice acting, successfully immersing themselves in the role of Ganyu in Genshin Impact. This article will discuss Ganyu's upcoming birthday, the backgrounds of two of her voice actors and some interesting facts.

Ganyu's birthday in Genshin Impact

Ganyu's birthday stated on her profile interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ganyu will be celebrating her first birthday with the Traveler on December 2 in Genshin Impact. Since Ganyu's first banner was on January 12, her birthday is yet to be celebrated in-game. Thus, players can expect an in-game mail from Ganyu tomorrow.

The attachments may be similar to other characters' mail, where they gift the Traveler with either their Local Specialty, Level-Up, or Ascension Material and cooking specialty. In Ganyu's case, she might give gamers a Qingxin, or Hoarfrost Core and Prosperous Peace. Readers can only know for sure when they receive the mail tomorrow.

Who voiced Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

There are four different voice actors for Ganyu in Genshin Impact, each of whom handled a different language:

English: Jennifer Losi Chinese: Su Lin Japanese: Reina Ueda Korean: Kim Sun-hye

Who is Jennifer Losi?

Jennifer Losi at Anime Expo 2019 (Image via Youtube/Toonami Faithful)

Jennifer Losi is Ganyu's English voice actress from America. She is affiliated with Bang Zoom! Entertainment and FUNimation Entertainment. She also has other significant roles, such as:

Rinko Kokiro (Sword Art Online: Alicization)

Shinobu Kawajiri, Reiko (JoJo's Bizzare Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable)

Oleana (Pokemon Journeys: The Series)

There isn't much information about Jennifer's history, except that her work as a voice actress started in 2001, when she assumed a small role in a student short film called Strawberry Spring.

Who is Reina Ueda?

Reina's role in voice acting (Image via Facebook/Seiyuu)

Reina Ueda is Ganyu's Japanese voice actress in Genshin Impact. Ueda began her career as a voice actress in 2012. She is associated with 81 Produce. Ueda's first main role was as Naru Sekiya, the main protagonist of the show, Hanayamata, in 2014. In addition, she also voices dozens of other roles in anime films. Some of them are:

Ruri (Dr. Stone: Stone Wars)

Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Yayoi Hanawa (Aikatsu)

Kyoko Ootomo (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War?)

Moe Suzuya (Asteroid in Love)

Besides being a voice actress, Ueda also found success as a singer. Her musical career started after releasing a mini-album in 2016 and her first solo single in 2018. The Japanese artist is currently signed to a label called Lantis.

Interesting facts about Ganyu in Genshin Impact

1) Ganyu has a big appetite and loves to eat flowers

Xiangling revealed that Ganyu is a big eater (Image via Genshin Impact)

In one of Xiangling's Voice-Overs, it was revealed that Ganyu occasionally comes to Wanmin Restaurant. However, because Ganyu often sits alone in the corner, Xiangling feels sorry and offers her an extra-large meal. Unexpectedly, Ganyu can finish all of them, and Xiangling admits that the Cryo user has one of the biggest appetites she has ever seen.

Ganyu's opinion regarding Qingxin Flower (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ganyu unintentionally exposed that she loves to eat flowers, specifically Qingxin Flower petals. This statement led to a lot of fan art of Ganyu secretly eating flowers while avoiding being caught by others.

2) Ganyu is the tallest female "teenage" character in Liyue

Ganyu is one of many characters in Liyue who uses a teenage girl model despite being a thousand years old. Nevertheless, she still stands as the tallest teenage model among Liyue's female characters in Genshin Impact.

Ganyu stands at 153 centimeters, followed by Xiangling at 151.9 centimeters and Keqing at 151.6 centimeters.

3) Ganyu really respects Beidou

Ganyu's opinion regarding Beidou's image (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou has a fair share of good and bad rumors about her reputation in Liyue. Ganyu, in one of her Voice-Overs, shows that she deeply respects Beidou as the latter has made so many contributions to Liyue.

Ganyu even goes as far as to belittle those who badmouth Beidou as a "miserable rumor-loving heathen", something that is rarely to be heard from a peace-loving Qilin.

The Ganyu rerun banner has yet to be confirmed by Genshin Impact. However, it is speculated to be in the near version as she and Xiao are the only old characters who are yet to have a rerun banner. In the meantime, players can start collecting materials to level up Ganyu's ascension phase and talent levels. Wishing for her is definitely worth the Primogems as she is considered the strongest DPS in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sabine Algur