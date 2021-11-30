Genshin Impact: Kaeya's birthday date, mail and gifts

In Genshin Impact, the Knights of Favonius' Cavalry Captain, Kaeya, is now celebrating his birthday.

Kaeya, like other playable characters in Genshin Impact, sends a letter to the Traveler's mailbox on his birthday. Players can read this letter to see how the knight chose to spend his special day. As an added bonus, Kaeya's birthday message comes with some small rewards attached.

Kaeya's birthday date and message in Genshin Impact

Kaeya's birthday takes place on November 30 in Genshin Impact. When his birthday comes around, the mysterious knight makes sure to share a few words with Genshin Impact's protagonist.

Kaeya's birthday message (Image via Genshin Impact)

In his birthday message, Kaeya explains that Jean gave him the day off from his knightly duties. Evidently, the Cavalry Captain spent his free time going for a walk before reaching out to the Traveler.

As he describes his stroll, Kaeya muses in his letter about his carefree nature. Furthermore, he says that he found some Crystalflies along his walk.

Kaeya's birthday rewards

Kaeya's birthday rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

On Kaeya's birthday, he sends Genshin Impact players one Fruity Skewers dish and 10 Crystal Cores. Players just need to claim the rewards from their mailbox to obtain them.

Fruity Skewers

Fruity Skewers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fruity Skewers is a 1-star healing dish in Genshin Impact that Kaeya gifts to the Traveler. This meal heals a character for 16% of their max HP, plus an additional 1350 HP.

The Fruity Skewers dish is, fittingly, Kaeya's specialty. Genshin Impact players can make this dish for themselves by using Kaeya to cook Chicken-Mushroom Skewer. By doing so, there is a chance they will obtain this meal instead of the standard skewer. The ingredients for these dishes are: 1 Mushroom and 1 Fowl.

Crystal Core

Crystal Core (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crystal Cores are an open-world item in Genshin Impact that may be obtained by catching Crystalflies. Players can use one Crystal Core with 40 Original Resin to craft a Condensed Resin.

These items help speed up the process of domain farming, and Kaeya's gift may make up to 10 copies of Condensed Resin in total.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul