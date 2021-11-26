Where and how to get salt in Genshin Impact? All locations revealed

Genshin Impact has plenty of cooking ingredients, though some, like salt, can only be purchased from specific shops.

In Genshin Impact, gamers often cook dishes that heal their characters or provide useful buffs. Predictably, salt is a common ingredient in many of these dishes. Since it's an integral ingredient to many recipes, this article details all the locations where players can purchase salt in Genshin Impact.

Where to buy salt in Genshin Impact

Players can't process salt like they can with some other ingredients, nor can they find it lying around in the open world. Instead, gamers must purchase salt from one of three shops:

Mondstadt General Goods Second Life Tsukumomono Groceries

All three of these stores sell salt for 60 Mora each. They all carry 100 salt in their inventory, which they restock daily.

Mondstadt General Goods

An NPC named Blanche sells salt, among other ingredients, in Mondstadt General Goods. This store is near the water fountain in Mondstadt, straight ahead of the main gate.

Second Life

Dongsheng from Second Life also sells salt in Liyue Harbor. In the southeast of the city, his shop is located right next to a teleport waypoint and a street food vendor.

Tsukumomono Groceries

With Inazuma's introduction back in version 2.0, Genshin Impact players gained access to Tsukumomono Groceries. Here, the NPC Aoi sells salt alongside other food products.

Tsukumomono Groceries is located in Inazuma City, right in front of the teleport waypoint in the north side of the city.

Uses for salt in Genshin Impact

Currently, salt is a necessary ingredient in the following dishes:

All-Weather Beauty (1-star recovery dish)

Dry-Braised Salted Fish (1-star recovery dish)

Radish and Fish Stew (2-star ATK dish)

Sunshine Sprat (3-star DEF dish)

Unagi Chazuke (3-star DEF dish)

Woodland Dream (3-star DEF dish)

Black-Back Perch Stew (3-star recovery dish)

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish (3-star recovery dish)

Zhongyuan Chop Suey (3-star stamina dish)

Golden Crab (4-star DEF dish)

Salt is also an ingredient needed for processing several other ingredients. Ham, Smoked Fowl, and Bacon are all made with salt and can be used to cook other meals.

More dishes and ingredients may require salt as Genshin Impact continues to update. There may also be more grocery stores where players can buy salt as Genshin Impact adds new regions to its map.

