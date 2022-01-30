Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato’s face, release date, and voice actors revealed

Travelers know quite a bit about Ayato now due to some recent and past Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks. The latest Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal what he looks like, but it's not his character model per se.

Instead, it's through an animation that miHoYo is apparently working on, with the above image being a zoom-in of Ayato. Its style is similar to an anime that miHoYo made for Honkai Impact 3rd, known as Cooking With Valkyries.

Some old information revealed two of his voice actors, which are:

Zhao Lu (Chinese)

Akira Ishida (Japanese)

Ayato's release date should be March 30, 2022, based on old leaks regarding him being in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6.

Everything known about Genshin Impact 2.6's Ayato: Appearance, voice actors, and release date

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 /// SPOILERS ///



The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. /// SPOILERS ///The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. https://t.co/ED52NYsIxK

This tweet includes the recently leaked anime shots:

The first one has the Aether in the reflection of the Raiden Shogun's eye.

The second one has Aether clashing swords with Kazuha.

The third one shows off the Kamisato Estate, with Ayaka and Ayato on the left side.

These shots are interesting to look at, especially since they hint at some type of animation that can debut in the near future. The last photo with the Kamisato siblings might be the most interesting to some fans, as it's the first genuine look at Ayaka's brother.

It's worth noting that this anime leak came from the same person (u/G4kky) who revealed Shenhe and Yun Jin's official artwork before miHoYo, as well as Keqing's skin.

Release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

There have been several leaks stating that he will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.6's first banner. Assuming that's true, his release date would be the same as Genshin Impact 2.6's launch, which is March 30, 2022. If Travelers want to get him, they should save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates now.

There are other Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks that state Heizou will also appear in this update, but it doesn't specify if it's with Ayato or not. If those leaks are accurate, then Heizou is a 4-star unit, while Ayato would be a 5-star.

Voice actors

The English and Korean voice actors haven't been confirmed yet, but miHoYo did reveal the Chinese and Japanese voice actors. Ayato's Chinese voice actor is Zhao Lu, while the Japanese voice actor is Akira Ishida.

Aside from being involved in some musicals, Zhao Lu has dubbed some notable characters in China:

Spongebob Squarepants (Sponge Out of Water)

Peter Parker (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Chuck (Angry Birds 2)

Akira Ishida has voiced several notable characters as well, such as:

Also Read Article Continues below

Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Cavendish (One Piece)

Makoto Yuki (Persona 3)

Gaara (Naruto)

Edited by Ashish Yadav

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Ayato's design? Yes No 0 votes so far