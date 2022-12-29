Best Kujou Sara build in Genshin Impact for support: Weapons, artifacts, and teammates

Kujou Sara is a phenomenal support for Electro characters in Genshin Impact if she's at C6. Otherwise, her supportive capabilities will be much less impressive (but could still be decent).

It's definitely possible to make Kujou Sara work in F2P, so this guide includes both 4-star and 5-star weapons for the reader to consider. Some artifact and teammate suggestions will also be included.

This article was written when Genshin Impact 3.3 was the latest version update, but its content should still be relevant for future updates. Do note that this guide has no new additions from these updates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ideal Kujou Sara Talent Priority for the support role in Genshin Impact

A screenshot featuring Kujou Sara (Image via HoYoverse)

Kujou Sara's ideal Talent Priority is:

Elemental Skill Elemental Burst Normal Attacks

Her Elemental Skill is where the ATK buff comes from, so it's reasonable to raise it as soon as possible. A Level 1 Elemental Skill only buffs Attack by 42.96%, whereas its Level 14 counterpart buffs it by 96.66%. Similarly, the extra damage is always nice.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst level scales solely off damage since the Attack buff uses her Elemental Skill value. Obviously, Normal Attacks are rather niche for her since a support character won't benefit much from Normal Attack buffs.

Best weapons

Sacrificial Bow is popular on some builds (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best weapons to consider for Kujou Sara in a support role:

Elegy for the End

The Stringless

Sacrificial Bow

Favonius Warbow

Mouun's Moon

Alley Hunter

Elegy for the End has an excellent Energy Recharge stat and a good support effect, although the Attack buff can be a bit redundant with her Elemental Skill. Having said that, it is a 5-star weapon, so it's out of reach for most F2P players.

The remaining five weapons listed here are all 4-star Bows that Travelers can get via Event Wishes. The Stringless, Sacrificial Bow, and Favonius Warbow are available on every banner. Meanwhile, Mounn's Moon and Alley Hunter are more niche for the support role and are only on some select weapon banners in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts

This is where you can farm Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

The best artifact sets to give to Kujou Sara are as follows:

4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate 4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Emblem of Severed Fate is Kujou Sara's best overall artifact set since a +20% Energy Recharge is excellent. The extra Elemental Burst DMG also helps make this character hit quite hard.

Noblesse Oblige is a generic and overall excellent artifact set for any support character since it can buff the entire team's Attack stat.

Artifact stats to consider include:

Sands of Eon: ATK% or Energy Recharge%

ATK% or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Electro%

Electro% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

You will want to give Kujou Sara nearly 170% Energy Recharge since you will likely run this character alongside a battery like Raiden Shogun.

Best teammates

An example of a Kujou Sara team (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the best team comps that feature Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact include:

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Kazuha

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden Shogun + Eula + Diona

Jean + Beidou + Xingqiu

Nahida + Yae Miko + Kokomi

Raiden Shogun is unquestionably her best partner, especially if you have a C6 Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact.

