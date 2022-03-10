Best Kujou Sara builds For Genshin Impact in March 2022: Artifacts and team roles explained

With the return of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact version 2.5, many players are willing to build Kujou Sara. This is because the latter is a great support character for Electro units at higher constellations.

Sara can buff up the ATK output of party members with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Once they get used to her complex playstyle, players can definitely make the most out of Sara's ATK boosts.

This article will talk about the best builds for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact, including her best-in-slot weapons, artifacts, and team roles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best build for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Before moving to the builds, players must know certain things about Sara:

Kujou Sara's ATK boost is based on her base ATK, implying that she should be paired with bows that have high base ATK.

Kujou Sara has high damage scaling on her Elemental Burst.

Unless at C2, players need to hit a Charged Attack after using Sara's Elemental Skill to trigger the ATK buff.

Sara's Elemental Burst costs 80, which is why Energy Recharge is also a desirable stat on her.

Based on these characteristics, here are the recommended weapons, artifacts, and teams.

Best Weapons

The best four-star weapon for Sara is the Sacrificial Bow. Not only does it have an ER sub-stat, but it also offers a higher base ATK than other ER bows.

Another great option is the Favonius Warbow. It is an F2P bow that provides higher Energy Recharge.

For five-star weapons, the Skyward Harp is the best, owing to its high Base ATK. However, an equally good weapon is the Elegy for the End. The latter has over 600 Base ATK and an ER sub-stat, which is brilliant for Sara.

Best Artifacts

The two best artifact sets for Kujou Sara are four-piece Noblesse Oblige and four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate.

Noblesse Oblige can be used for a burst DPS build as it increases Burst DMG and grants an additional ATK buff.

On the other hand, Emblem of Severed Fate is the most versatile set in Genshin Impact. It increases ER and Elemental Burst DMG based on Energy Recharge.

The recommended sub-stats are Energy Recharge > Crit Rate/ Crit DMG> ATK%.

For the main stats, players should be looking for a Crit Rate/Crit DMG Circlet, an Electro DMG bonus Goblet, and a Energy Recharge/ATK% Sands (based on ER requirements and team composition).

Best teams

Owing to her role as an ATK booster, Kujou Sara is one of the most flexible characters in Genshin Impact. She can be placed in a wide range of teams with Raiden Shogun, Beidou, Kazuha, Venti, and Jean.

Here are some examples:

Raiden, Eula, Kujou Sara, and Diona

Raiden, Kazuha, Sara, and Bennett

All in all, Kujou Sara is a great support character and players simply need to put in some effort to learn her playstyle and skills. Raiden Shogun's banner is currently available in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and Sara is one of the featured four-star units in it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi