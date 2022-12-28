Is Raiden Shogun still worth getting in Genshin Impact 3.3?

Raiden Shogun is unquestionably worth getting in Genshin Impact 3.3. She's still a staple in the metagame today and is a character that Travelers will find valuable if built well. Here's a quick list of things that made her so helpful in the game:

One of the best batteries to help allies recover Energy

Excellent Electro DMG

Buffs the team's Elemental Burst DMG

Has several F2P-friendly weapons that work well on her

A multitude of good team comps work well with her

There is a solid case to be made that she is one of the best characters in the entire game. Whether one wishes to agree or not is up for debate, but the important thing of note is that she is a solid character to spend your Primogems on in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Why you should consider getting Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 3.3

Many fans love her design, but that's a more subjective reason (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun's tremendous success regarding her past banner revenue is a testament to her viability. She's still amazing in a wide variety of content in Genshin Impact 3.3, as she was back then. Adding the Dendro element back in Version 3.0 has made her even better.

She can easily apply Electro and has good damage on all her abilities. It's not as if she's a selfish character to use, either. Raiden Shogun genuinely offers a lot of valuable traits that other teammates would appreciate having (i.e., plenty of Energy, extra Elemental Burst damage, and Electro-based Elemental Reactions).

This character is great in a variety of team comps, such as:

Raiden National (Bennett + Xiangling + Xingqiu)

Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Thoma

Nahida + Kokomi + Kazuha

Bennett + Kujou Sara + Kazuha

Bennett + Yae Miko + Kujou Sara

Eula + Diona + Lisa

It's just a small list with some overlapping characters. Raiden Shogun will always be helpful if no other character does her niche better in a future update.

Easy to build

Raiden Shogun is still fantastic at C0 in Genshin Impact 3.3 and is easy to build for F2P players. For example, Travelers can obtain "The Catch" and max out its Refinement Levels without relying on a gacha. That Polearm is phenomenal for this character as it provides Energy Recharge, Elemental Burst DMG, and Elemental Burst CRIT bonuses.

Similarly, including her in a good team is easy. The aforementioned Raiden National has three easy-to-obtain four-star characters that enable her to clear Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 in several different iterations.

F2P players can obtain all artifacts, making the building process relatively easy.

Conclusion

If you want a character that is easy to build and has a ton of utility in the current metagame, then Raiden Shogun is worth getting in Genshin Impact 3.3. She's practically future-proof, too, so one doesn't have to worry about a different character outclassing her too soon.

The main question is whether you want her or Ayato more. Some players will only be able to get one of them, making it a tough decision. Generally speaking, Raiden Shogun is the most helpful character overall, but that choice will depend on your current resources, the other characters you own, and your personal preferences.

