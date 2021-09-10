Genshin Impact Lunar Realm event guide: How to get 420 Primogems easily

A new event has been released in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Lunar Realm is an event where players unleash their fishing skills to catch a legendary fish called the "Lunar Leviathan."

The Lunar Realm event starts at 10:00 am on September 10 and runs for ten days until 03:59 am on September 20 (Server Time).

To participate in the Lunar Realm event, Genshin Impact players need to reach specific requirements and complete a particular World Quest. By the end of the event, gamers will obtain 420 Primogems, Mysterious Ornamental Fish, and an event-exclusive fishing rod.

An Inazuman fisherwoman, Kujirai Momiji, has always wanted to catch a legendary great fish called the "Lunar Leviathan." She plans to assemble all her old friends and embark on a journey to find it



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/WriwlLE2dD#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/683rDQqdon — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 9, 2021

How to complete Lunar Realm event in Genshin Impact

There are four requirements you need to complete before participating in the Lunar Realm event in Genshin Impact.

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Ritou Escape Plan" Unlock the Serenitea Pot System Complete the "Exploding Population" Quest given by Nantuck

Talk to Kujirai Momiji in Inazuma to start the Lunar Realm event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you complete the Exploding Population World Quest within the event period, a new event quest will appear on the navigation page. Start the quest by teleporting to a Waypoint northwest of Inazuma City and talking to Kujirai Momiji, the Inazuman fisherwoman.

Talk to Jiawei in Liyue to start the fishing training (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, search for Jiawei, a Liyue fisherman in the southeast of Liyue Harbor in Genshin Impact. By interacting with Jiawei, you will start the special fishing training.

Fishing spots are different for each day, including the objectives (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the numerous places of the special fishing training by following the directions on the map. A small fish icon can be seen indicating the fishing spot. Then, depending on the location and goals of each challenge, select the appropriate bait and fishing gear.

Catch a certain number of Sweet-Flower Medaka for the first day (Image via Genshin Impact)

The training will last for seven days with different challenges. You'll have to complete specific fishing objectives within the allotted time throughout the special fishing training. The more fish you catch, the more reward you will obtain.

In your Inventory, you can see the fish you caught during training. A limit of 50 fish can be caught in the special training pool every day to protect Teyvat's fish species. All fish caught after that will be returned into the wild.

Lunar Realm event rewards

Seven challenges in total, and one will be unlocked every day (Image via Genshin Impact)

You need to complete the Lunar Realm event's quests and challenges to earn the rewards and event-exclusive fishing rod.

Fishing rod "Moonstringer" Primogems Mysterious Fish Furnishing Hero's Wit Sanctifying Unction Mystic Enhancement Ore Mora

Also Read

Genshin Impact gamers can get up to 60 Primogems per day and a total of 420 Primogems for the entire event. To claim the rewards, you need to manually collect them from the Lunar Realm event page in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Shaheen Banu