How to get Davy Jones' Locker achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 has plenty of new open-world puzzles, and players may find several of them in Seirai Island’s shipwreck.

The shipwrecked vessel Seiraimaru has unique mechanisms onboard. As players navigate through the ship, they may unlock a handful of chests and eventually earn the Davy Jones’ Locker achievement.

How to clear Genshin Impact’s Seiraimaru shipwreck

Seiraimaru shipwreck (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can earn the Davy Jones’ Locker achievement by unlocking all the mechanisms in the Seiraimaru shipwreck. However, players first need to find a way to get inside the boat.

On top of the ship, there is a mechanism with four spinning wheels, each with a sword and halberd modeled into the handles. To enter Seiraimaru, players just need to rotate the wheels and make the weapons point towards one another.

Spinning wheel puzzle on top of Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

A short cut-scene is triggered when this puzzle is solved, which shows an entrance to the ship bursting open. Players should grab an Electrograna on their way into the ship, as it will be immediately necessary,

Once inside the ship, a Blue Seelie will guide players through a Thunder Barrier that contains a common chest. This chest gives players the Rust-Worn Key.

Chest with the Rust-Worn Key (Image via Youtube/taka gg)

As players continue following the Seelie, they will soon come across a door that requires the Rust-Worn Key. A spinning wheel puzzle, just like the one atop the ship, lies just behind the door. The solution here is the same; the weapons need to point to each other.

After solving this puzzle, players will have access to the main hall of Seiraimaru. The Seelie will descend to the floor below it, while players must solve a memory puzzle before following it downward.

This memory puzzle has six tiles, and stepping on any one of them reveals a symbol. To solve this puzzle, players need to activate a tile, then activate another tile with the same symbol. When all tiles are matched, a Precious Chest unlocks and a hole in the floor opens up.

Memory puzzle on the main hall of Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players should jump down the hole to catch up with the Seelie. Another memory puzzle is on this floor, this time with eight tiles. The procedure for solving this memory puzzle is the same as the first, and the reward is another Precious Chest.

Memory puzzle below the main hall of Seiraimaru (Image via Genshin Impact)

There’s also another, somewhat hidden chest in this room that players need to find so they can progress toward the Davy Jones’ Locker achievement. A common chest wedged in the floor contains the Intact Key.

Common Chest with the Intact Key (Image via Youtube/taka gg)

With the Intact Key, players can unlock the door in the room to find the Seelie behind it with one last spinning wheel puzzle. Once the wheel’s weapons are pointed at each other, the puzzle is solved and a Luxurious Chest spawns.

Moreover, with this spinning wheel puzzle complete, all mechanisms should now be unlocked in Seiraimaru. Players who solve this and all preceding puzzles will then earn the Davy Jones’ Locker achievement.

