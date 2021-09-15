Genshin Impact: All Time Trial Challenge locations in Seirai Island

There are 12 Time Trial Challenge locations for Genshin Impact players to conquer on Seirai Island.

Some of these challenges involve blowing up a specific number of exploding barrels, while others collect some Electro Particles. As usual, there are also some challenges where the player must defeat all enemies. Each one has a different time limit on Seirai Island.

This article will include an interactive map for all 12 Time Trial Challenge locations on Seirai Island. However, there will also be some screenshots further down to assist players in finding these challenges.

All Time Trial Challenge locations in Seirai Island in Genshin Impact

The tweet above showcases some of the Time Trial Challenge locations in Genshin Impact. This article will cover all of them, including what the challenges are about.

This includes obstacles and time limits for every challenge. It will go over these in a specific order as shown in the picture below.

Time Trial Challenge locations on Seirai Island

The 12 Time Trial Challenge locations on Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

These Time Trial Challenges are primarily in the northwest part of Seirai Island. This section will cover the challenges from left to right and top to bottom. Any terms like "sixth Time Trial Challenge" will refer to the photo above.

This challenge is near the Waverider Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first challenge is in the utmost northwest location, and it involves blowing up 34 barrels in almost two minutes.

Two of these challenges are nearby one another (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second and third Time Trial Challenge locations are next to one another. There is a teleport waypoint south of this spot, so one can use it and climb up to this point.

The second challenge involves collecting eight Electro Particles in 50 seconds. The third challenge consists of defeating all opponents in 180 seconds.

Another Time Trial Challenge location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth Time Trial Challenge location is near the Koseki Village teleport waypoint. It involves collecting 11 Electro Particles in 40 seconds. Players can use the Electrogranum nearby to acquire it more efficiently.

There are some Specters nearby (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth location is south of "Seiraimaru." There is a tiny island on the west side where this challenge lies. Here, Genshin Impact players need to collect 11 Electro Particles in 30 seconds.

This Time Trial Challenge is located up high, so it won't be near the sea (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find their sixth Time Trial Challenge up high. To get there, use the northwest teleport waypoint in Amakumo Peak and then glide down. There should be a challenge and Electrogranum in this location.

This Seirai Island challenge includes picking up nine Electro Particles in 30 seconds.

The seventh Time Trial Challenge location in Seirai Island is near the sea, unlike the last one (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find this location directly northwest of the easternmost teleport waypoint in Amakumo Peak. It involves collecting 16 Electro Particles in 90 seconds.

Another location on Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

This location is northeast of Asase Shrine. Here, players only have to blow up four exploding barrels in 30 seconds. Bow users should make quick work of this challenge.

One can find this challenge west of Amakumo Peak (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is a teleport waypoint directly north of the ninth Time Trial Challenge. Simply glide down to find the challenge on the ground. It involves defeating all opponents in 90 seconds.

This challenge is another example of one where its location can be deceptive (Image via Genshin Impact)

The tenth Time Trial Challenge location is the hardest one to access on Seirai Island. First, teleport to the southern teleport waypoint in Amakumo Peak. Grab some Electrogranum to bolt toward the Thunder Manifestation's arena.

Don't fight the boss; instead, grab some Electrogranum on the northwest part and continue to teleport upward. After climbing, the player can glide westward toward the Time Trial Challenge's location.

This challenge involves blowing up 13 exploding barrels in 40 seconds.

The 11th Seirai Island Time Trial Challenge location (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is no teleport waypoint near this challenge, but getting to it is still possible. The teleport waypoint lying south of Amakumo Peak allows players to glide down in this general direction.

As for the challenge itself, it involves blowing up 12 exploding barrels in 15 seconds.

The final location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final Time Trial Challenge in Seirai Island is on the west coast of the southeastern island. It involves blowing up seven exploding barrels in 25 seconds.

These are all the 12 Time Trial Challenge locations on Seirai Island. Genshin Impact players can complete any challenge in any order.

