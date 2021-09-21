Genshin Impact daily check-in feature: How to get free Primogems, Mora, and other rewards every month

Primogems are the premium in-game currency in Genshin Impact and a vital component of the game. It allows players to not only replenish resources like Original Resin but even purchase acquired and Intertwined Fates which are used to employ the “Wish” system in the game.

One can’t have enough Primogems in Genshin Impact, and for free-to-play players, it’s one of the scarcest resources in the game. While Primogems can be acquired by completing daily quests, story missions, and opening chests, miHoYo also made it a point to provide some extras on the side with the help of a daily check-in feature.

This article will talk about all the steps that players can take in helping themselves to some free Primogems using the daily log-in feature.

How to get free Genshin Impact Primogems using the daily check-in feature?

The HoYoLAB forum and app will allow players to get their hands on 60 Primogems in a single month, and Genshin Impact players logging in for the first will be treated to a 100 on the spot.

Redeeming Genshin Impact Primogems via HoYoLAB forum

Image via Genshin Impact

To be able to check into the forum and claim rewards, Genshin Impact players will first need to have a miHoYo account linked to their game ID. Players who have multiple characters on different servers, but under a single account will also be allowed to redeem the rewards for all their profiles.

To redeem the rewards, players can follow these steps:

Players can head over to miHoYo’s official event page and sign in with their account ID.

After signing in, the page will show a reward pool that will showcase all that the daily collectibles that players can get their hands on.

Genshin Impact players checking in for the first time will get 100 free Primogems on the spot. By selecting and claiming the rewards players will be able to redeem them after launching the game. If not claimed, the email with the reward will expire after 30 days.

After the first log-in reward of 100 Primogems, players will be awarded 20 more on the 7th, 14th, and 21st redemption of the month.

Redeeming Genshin Impact Primogems via HoYoLAD app

When redeeming the Primogem rewards from the HoYoLAD app players will need to:

Download the app via the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store, and then log in to the HoYoLAB account.

Players who do not have an existing account can create a new one using their personal email, Facebook, or Twitter ID.

After logging in, players can fill in their Genshin Impact UID in Account Info and then go to the Redemption Information tab. Players will only be able to get their daily log-in collectibles once they claim it there.

Apart from the 60 monthly Primogems, other daily collectible rewards include Adventurer's Experience, Food Ingredients, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wits.

Daily check-in tab (Image via Genshin Impact)

As this feature records check-in time according to UTC+8, Genshin Impact players are advised to use time converter tools if they find the time zone conversions confusing.

Edited by R. Elahi