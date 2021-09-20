Genshin Impact reveals Kokomi's demo, story quest release date, abilities, and more

Sangonomiya Kokomi is finally going to be a playable character in Genshin Impact. Her banner is set to go live tomorrow, September 21, right after the banner for Raiden Shogun/Baal expires.

The leader of the Sangonomiya resistance, Kokomi, will be introduced as a Hydro vision wielder who focuses primarily on providing massing healing to the party. Her kit feels a lot like that of Barbara’s. However, her abilities rely on summons, and her Elemental Burst does a significant amount of hydro damage.

With her banner on the way, miHoYo has teased Kokomi’s trailer demo to shed some more light on her questline abilities. As she is gearing up to arrive tomorrow as a playable character, here are a few facts about her that Genshin Impact players need to brush upon.

Kokomi’s story quest release date in Genshin Impact

Kokomi’s story quest will be unlocked along with her banner on September 21, which is tomorrow. Genshin Impact players have already gotten a teaser about her previously through the Inazuma update and the 2.1 live stream. Along with Baal, Kujou Sara, and Aloy, she too was highly anticipated by the community.

miHoYo teased a trailer demo for her today with the full character one set to drop just before her launch.

"Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter" will be the name of Kokomi's story quest in Genshin Impact. And,

"Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Sangonomiya Kokomi's Story Quest Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter."

Kokomi’s banner in Genshin Impact: Drifting Luminescence

Following miHoyo’s tradition, Kokomi’s banner will remain active for three weeks, with her having a higher drop rate than usual. Alongside her, players will also get a chance to get their hands on the three following four-star characters:

Beidou

Rosaria

Xingqiu

Along with her character banner, she will receive a special weapon banner, which will have the Primordial Jade Cutter sword and her special, the Everlasting Moonglow catalyst. Both these weapons will have a higher drop rate as long a the respective banners are active.

Kokomi’s special weapon in Genshin Impact is Everlasting Moonglow

Every character in Genshin Impact has a unique weapon, which fits their skills and attributes more than the others who wield the same weapon type.

The weapon perfect for her is the Everlasting Moonglow, which looks like it’s made explicitly for Kokomi. It increases a unit’s healing bonus by 10% and boosts energy restoration by a significant amount after using an Elemental Burst.

The weapon description reads:

“A string of lovely jasper from the deep sea. They Shine with a pure radiance like that of the moon, and just as ever distant.”

Kokomi’ Basic Attacks in Genshin Impact: The Shape of Water

Normal Attack: With her normal attacks, Kokomi can perform the consecutive attacks that are ranged and takes the form of a fish. It deals Hydro damage and causes wet status to foes hit by it.

With her normal attacks, Kokomi can perform the consecutive attacks that are ranged and takes the form of a fish. It deals Hydro damage and causes wet status to foes hit by it. Charged Attack: When executing her charged attacks, Kokomi consumes a bit of her stamina turns her single attacks into an AoE blast. This, too, does hydro damage and applies the wet status.

When executing her charged attacks, Kokomi consumes a bit of her stamina turns her single attacks into an AoE blast. This, too, does hydro damage and applies the wet status. Plunge Attack: When pressing on the attack button while airborne, Kokomi will plunge towards the ground and deal AoE hydro damage to all foes in a radius.

Kokomi Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact: Kurage’s Oath

When executing the Kurage’ Oath, Kokomi will summon the bake-Kurage, which not only will heal her ally but also deal hydro damage and apply the wet effect to all enemies in a range. The damage that Kokomi will do will depend on her maximum health, as her abilities scale off of her max health.

Kokomi Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact: Nereids Ascension

For her elemental burst, Kokomi summons a mighty Watatsumi, which deals a significant amount of hydro damage. Like her Elemental Skill, it also scales off her maximum HP.

