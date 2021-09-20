Genshin Impact reveals Kokomi's abilities, Elemental Skill & Burst explained

Sangonomiya Kokomi, the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island, will be the next 5-star character featured in the event banner of Genshin Impact 2.1. Her dainty appearance caught many players' hearts, wishing they could pull for her banner as soon as possible.

Despite her fragile look, Kokomi is the Sangonomiya resistance's leader. She is a military advisor who is both intelligent and resourceful. Furthermore, Kokomi always wears a serene smile and appears to have everything in order. She is the brains behind the resistance force.

Sangonomiya Kokomi Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact released a post explaining Kokomi's abilities in detail on September 15. She was introduced as a supporting character with excellent healing capabilities.

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Elemental Skill

Kokomi's Elemental Skill summons a jellyfish Bake Kurage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Elemental Skill, Kurage's Oath summons a Bake-Kurage, a jellyfish created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will also apply Wet status to Sangonomiya Kokomi.

The summoned Bake Kurage will deal Hydro damage to surrounding enemies and heal nearby active characters at fixed intervals. The healing percentage is based on Kokomi's Max HP.

Bake Kurage can be on the field for 12 seconds even without Kokomi as the active character. This skill is exceptional in triggering Elemental Reactions with other characters.

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Elemental Burst

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Elemental Burst animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nereid's Ascension, Kokomi's Elemental Burst, deals Hydro damage to nearby enemies and equips Kokomi in a Ceremonial Garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

The said garment is not merely a cosmetic upgrade. It will also boost Kokomi's overall damage. When she is adorning the Ceremonial Garment, her Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and damage from Bake Kurage will be increased based on her Max HP.

In addition, when Kokomi casts Normal or Charged Attacks and hits enemies, all nearby party members' health will be restored based on her Max HP. This skill is helpful in both solo and co-op mode.

Sangonomiya Kokomi can walk on water during her Burst duration (Image via Genshin Impact)

While in Elemental Burst duration, Kokomi's resistance to interruption increases, and she can walk on any water surface, a feature not exactly needed but highly appreciated for its uniqueness.

Other than that, all these effects will be cleared once Sangonomiya Kokomi leaves the field. This indicates that while she excels in healing party members, her Burst does not allow off-field Hydro damage. Furthermore, Kokomi's Burst duration is 10 seconds. Therefore, it is best to focus on her attack to heal the whole party until the burst ends before changing to other characters.

With the Corrosion effect on the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact, Sangonomiya Kokomi is expected to turn the tide with her continuous healing from Elemental Skill and Burst. But is she better than Barbara in healing or Mona in off-field Hydro support? Unfortunately, these questions can only be answered once Kokomi's banner is released on September 21 at 6:00 pm server time.

