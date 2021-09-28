An Unforgettable Journey Genshin Impact event: Guide to getting free rewards today

Genshin Impact has unveiled a new web event commemorating its 1st Anniversary. In 'An Unforgettable Journey,' players can watch their anniversary theater from the first day they play Genshin Impact.

The theater shows the players' progress, such as how many Hilihurls they defeat and their best companion. In addition, the movie also indicates when the gamers maximized the levels of Statue of the Seven in each region.

Once Genshin Impact players finish watching the theater, they can obtain various rewards. However, the prominent reward that catches fans' attention is the Primogems.

How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact from An Unforgettable Journey web event

An Unforgettable Journey web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can obtain the rewards after watching all of the scenes in 'An Unforgettable Journey' from Genshin Impact. You can open the web event page by going to the link here or by in-game.

Open the web event from in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

To open the 'An Unforgettable Journey' web event in-game, click on the Paimon Menu first. Then, choose the Special Event from the array of choices. It will take you to the website and automatically sign in to your account.

One of the scenes from the theater (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be multiple acts when you start the theater. Note that you cannot skip any of the scenes if it is your first time watching. You need to go through all of the movies from Mondstadt to Inazuma.

Only when you have viewed all of the scenes can you skip the act when you want to re-watch it. To skip a particular show, click on the 'Switch Act' at the top of the screen and choose the part you want to see.

How to get 100 Primogems and other rewards

The final scene in Act IX, 'When the Stars Shine' (Image via Genshin Impact)

At the end of Act IX in 'An Unforgettable Journey,' there will be a Luxurious Chest in the middle of the theater. You can tap on the Luxurious Chest to obtain the first 40 Primogems. The rewards will be sent via in-game mail within 5-10 minutes.

Copy the link given to obtain another Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next reward is 20 Primogems. You can get it by sharing the gift link successfully for the first time. In this case, you can copy the link just like in the image above and still obtain the Primogems.

Sharing the link is optional, and you can choose whether you want to share it or not. The 20 Primogems will also be sent via in-game mail within 5-10 minutes.

Open the gift link of other people (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open your gift box from the web event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last rewards you can get from the 'An Unforgettable Journey' web event are 40 Primogems, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore. You can only obtain these prizes by accessing the links provided by other players.

Once you open the gift link from other players, click on the 'Open Gift' button. You can click the said button up to 10 times from different players. However, you can only claim five gifts from your gift box and send them to your in-game mail. Note that you can only pick 40 Primogems in your gift box once.

100 Primogems is far from the rewards that the Genshin Impact community wanted for their 1st Anniversary. However, since miHoYo does not seem to have any other plans, players can only accept what they got and farm the given Primogems. The next big event for Genshin Impact will be its 2.2 live stream that is predicted to air on October 1.

