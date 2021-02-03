Create
All silk flower locations in Genshin Impact

Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
Modified 03 Feb 2021, 19:44 IST
Feature
Genshin Impact, Silk flower can be a difficult material to find. These flowers can be used to ascend the hydro character Xingqiu. It is also a suitable material to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune event: Red item challenge on the first day, as the event requires to take photographs of 10 red-colored items.

Silk flower locations in Genshin Impact:

Location 1: Wangshu Inn

Wangshu Inn Silk Flower locations
There are six silk flower buses in Wangshu Inn at the six star-marked locations on the above map. Each bush will grant players two silk flowers, resulting in 12 silk flowers from this location. These locations will allow players to capture the pictures for the 'Five Flushes of Fortune' event.

Location 2: Liyue Harbor

Silk flower locations in Liyue Harbor
The six white markers in the Liyue Harbor lead to six bushes of silk flowers. Players can obtain 12 flowers or capture six pictures of a 'Red item' to complete the event.

Location 3: Qingce Village

Silk flowers located in Qingce Village
This location is not a typical spawn location of silk flowers, so that it wouldn't help in the event. However, this location is suitable for farming flowers to ascend characters. A miller named Ms. Bai sells a lot of materials, including silk flowers.

Location to purchase Silk flowers
Purchasing silk flowers from Ms Bai
 Players can purchase up to five silk flowers for 5000 Mora here. Ms. Bai restocks every item on the next day with a maximum of five purchases per day. This is the easiest way to obtain silk flowers in Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: How to complete the Five Flushes of Fortune for the Red Item

Published 03 Feb 2021, 19:44 IST
Genshin Impact
