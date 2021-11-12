Genshin Impact announces merchandise, cosplayer meet-ups, and more events to attract fans at Anime NYC 2021

With the Anime NYC convention 2021 right around the corner, Genshin Impact fans are quite excited for the upcoming event, which is set to start in seven days.

It was only a week ago that miHoYo announced that their flagship action RPG will be a part of the New York City convention this year under the HoYo Fest banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.



Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York



Genshin Impact will attend Anime NYC 2021.Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New YorkOfficial Site (tickets on sale): animenyc.com

The Anime NYC convention 2021 will be starting on November 19 and will go on till November 21. The venue for this year's event, yet again, will be the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue New York.

However, the convention center will have Genshin Impact as a part of the event this time around.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was not hosted in 2020. Thus, it's expected that the turnout this time around will definitely break the records of previous years.

Genshin Impact announces merchandise and events for Anime NYC 2021

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



We are also hosting a Cosplayer Meetup on the 19th at 14:30 – 15:30 (UTC-5) ! Come and join the fun!



Travelers can obtain our official merch via direct purchase or by taking part in events. Please consult the attached image for more details.We are also hosting a Cosplayer Meetup on the 19th at 14:30 – 15:30 (UTC-5) ! Come and join the fun!

In a recent tweet, miHoYo teased some of the purchasable merchandise that Gesnshin Impact fans will be able to get their hands on once the convention kicks off.

The developers write,

“Travelers can obtain our official merch via direct purchase or by taking part in events. Please consult the attached image for more details. We are also hosting a Cosplayer Meetup on the 19th at 14:30 – 15:30 (UTC-5).”

From Baron Bunny Plushies to hangable stands and character badges, the Genshin Impact convention in Anime NYC will have a lot to offer fans.

Tears of Themis @TearsofThemisEN



Take this chance to bring limited merchandise home with you. There will also be an on-site free postcard event!



✦ Event Period: Nov.19 - Nov.21

HoYo FEST will officially make an appearance at Anime NYC!Take this chance to bring limited merchandise home with you. There will also be an on-site free postcard event!✦ Event Period: Nov.19 - Nov.21✦ Official Website (tickets currently on sale): animenyc.com

Additionally, fans of other miHoYo titles, such as Tears of Themis, will also be able to get a variety of collectibles in the HoYo Feast.

Purchases of any merch from the game will provide fans with a HoYo Fest postcard if they spend 9.90 USD. Alternatively, they will get chibi HoYo Fest badges of the male leads of miHoYo titles when they purchase collectibles worth 49.90 USD.

The HoYo Fest venue will be on Booth 626 on Hall 3 E and the convention will start from November 19, 14:30 (UTC-5).

