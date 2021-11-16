Genshin Impact Christmas Cult profile pictures are a hit trend on Twitter

Genshin Impact fans have started a new trend on social media, as many change their avatars to join the "cult."
A new, Christmas-themed movement is happening within the Genshin Impact community. In this recent trend, many fans of the game are changing their profile pictures on TikTok and Twitter. Avatars of Genshin Impact characters wearing Santa hats are everywhere now, all thanks to the "Genshin Christmas Cult."
Genshin Impact fans are joining the Christmas Cult
Tons of Genshin Impact fans are now joining the Christmas Cult by changing their profile pictures on TikTok and Twitter. The Christmas Cult avatars are mostly headshots of Genshin Impact characters, with a Santa hat edited on top of them.
Genshin Impact has over 40 playable characters so far, and there are several fan-favorite NPCs. Naturally, this means there are plenty of Christmas Cult avatars to choose from. Many players have chosen their favorite character in the game, and joined the cult with their avatar.
If this trend proves anything, it's that members of the Genshin Impact community have been supportive of one another. At least, that's been the case since this trend began.
Many fans who've joined the cult have seen their follower counts blow up on TikTok. Most of these new followers, of course, are other cult members. After all, a cult is nothing without a sense of fellowship.
As the holiday season approaches, the Genshin Impact community is sure to celebrate in other ways besides the new cult. Cosplays and fan art aren't new to Genshin Impact, and some players will surely make new ones in the festive theme.
Like many others, Genshin Impact players seem to be getting in the Christmas spirit far ahead of the holiday. More cosplay and fan art will soon find their way to Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram in celebration.
The Christmas Cult, also, will probably be active for a while longer. It should be interesting to see how long the Santa hat avatars stay on players' profile pictures. Perhaps, like other Christmas decorations and traditions, the cult will live on through the end of December.