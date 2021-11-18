When is the Genshin Impact 2.3 update coming out?

Many fans are clamoring for Genshin Impact 2.3 to come out, so they should know when it happens.

Genshin Impact 2.3 comes out on November 24, 2021. On that same day, players will have access to two rerun banners (a first in the game's history). Those two reruns are Albedo and Eula, and both of those characters are heavily featured in an upcoming event.

One of the main events of Genshin Impact 2.3 is Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. It will introduce a brand new sword (Cinnabar Spindle) designed for Albedo fans. Aside from that, Genshin Impact 2.3 will introduce some other events to excite players.

Official splashart for the 2.3 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3's release date is November 24, 2021. It's worth noting that Itto's banner does not come out on that date, as he will arrive in the second half of the 2.3 update. As far as character banners go, it's just Albedo and Eula for the first half.

Still, there are plenty of other activities to look forward to in the meantime.

What will be new in Genshin Impact 2.3?

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is the big event for this update (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a slew of new content to enjoy in Genshin Impact 2.3. Aside from the character banners, there will be plenty of events such as:

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

Energy Amplifier Fruition

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

Marvelous Merchandise

Hangout Events: Beidou & Gorou

The first two are brand new events, whereas the last three are old events with some minor touch-ups.

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will revolve around Dragonspine and Albedo. Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog involves the player rescuing small animals from Canine Bunshin.

New weapons

The two new weapons (Image via Genshin Impact)

On a similar note, Cinnabar Spindle is a brand new 4-star sword that will launch alongside Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. This DEF-oriented sword will be a reward for players who build some snowmen.

Naturally, there will be a 5-star weapon to note. Redhorn Stonethresher is a DEF-oriented Claymore designed to be Arataki Itto's signature weapon. It should appear in the weapon banner alongside Itto's character banner.

New artifacts

Speaking of Itto, there is a new artifact set that seems tailor-made for the character. Husk of the Opulent Dreams will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.3, and its effects revolve around the user's DEF and Geo DMG.

There is another artifact set known as Ocean-Hued Clam, but its gimmick involves healing. These two artifact sets should debut in a brand new domain sometime in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Other information

That isn't everything that players can expect from Genshin Impact 2.3. Besides a few surprises, one should expect to see the Golden Wolflord boss (which drops some ascension materials for Itto).

The last bit of news for players to know is that players could invite Paimon into their Serenitea Pot starting in Genshin Impact 2.3.

