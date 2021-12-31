Genshin Impact Archon Quest release date and eligibility announced

Genshin Impact will release a brand new Archon Quest with the 2.4 patch update. The Archon quest is set to be called “The Crane Returns on the Wind.”

The release date of the Archon quest is January 5, 2022, and will be available permanently from then onwards. Archon quests are usually part of the main storyline of Genshin Impact.

However, to play the Archon Quest, players will need to meet certain requirements in terms of quest progression. Therefore, it is recommended that players finish those before the official release of the patch 2.4 update.

Players will return to Liyue’s Jade Chamber during Genshin Impact’s upcoming Archon Quest

The new Archon Quest that will be released with patch update 2.4 will take players back to Liyue. The primary story of this quest is set to take players back to the Jade Chamber in Liyue.

The original Jade Chamber was destroyed during the fight against Osial back in Liyue’s primary questline. Ningguang smashed the Jade Chamber over the massive sea monster to protect her country.

However, it seems like Ningguang and the others are building the Jade chamber once more as many feel it is a necessary aspect of Liyue. It appears that Liyue is not free from dangers. The Jade chamber might need to be sacrificed for the second time.

Ningguang will not be alone as she will be joined by the Traveler, Beidou, Shenhe, Keqing, and Ganyu during her fight against the upcoming dangers. So the players will get to witness a great storyline that is set to be both fun and thrilling.

Eligibility for unlocking Genshin Impact 2.4 Archon Quest

However, to do this Archon Quest, players must meet one prerequisite. Players will have to complete the Archon Quest “Chapter I Act III: A New Star Approaches.” There are no Adventure Rank requirements. Therefore even lower-level players will be able to play this Archon Quest.

This quest will be available right after patch 2.4 and will remain indefinitely. Therefore, players who have not reached this point yet will have ample time to complete this quest.

However, it is recommended that players take it slow as Archon Quests have brilliant stories. Thus it is worth the time and attention.

Edited by Srijan Sen