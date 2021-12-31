Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance time, release date, and free Primogems details

Following the Special Program, players are eagerly waiting for Genshin Impact version 2.4. A ton of new content, including characters, Enkanomiya, weapons, and events, is arriving in the game.

The 2.4 update will go live after a short server maintenance break that usually lasts five hours.

Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance time, release date, and free Primogems rewards.

When will server maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.4 begin?

Based on the fixed 42-day update cycle in Genshin Impact, the 2.4 update will be available on January 4-5, 2022, worldwide. The server maintenance will begin on January 5 itself at 06:00 AM (UTC+8).

The servers will remain offline for approximately five hours, and players will be able to launch the game with new content at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Timezone conversions for Genshin Impact 2.4 server maintenance

The following is the maintenance schedule for some of the most popular regions and timezones:

EST - 17:00 (January 4, 2022)

- 17:00 (January 4, 2022) GMT - 22:00 (January 4, 2022)

- 22:00 (January 4, 2022) CEST - 23:00 (January 4, 2022)

- 23:00 (January 4, 2022) Indonesia - 05:00 (January 5, 2022)

- 05:00 (January 5, 2022) Malaysia - 06:00 (January 5, 2022)

- 06:00 (January 5, 2022) Vietnam - 05:00 (January 5, 2022)

- 05:00 (January 5, 2022) IST- 03:30 (January 5, 2022)

Genshin Impact version 2.4 to grant free Primogems

Genshin Impact 2.4 events such as Lantern Rite rerun will shower the community with Primogems, a free four-star character from Liyue, Intertwined Fates, and more. However, to get these attractive rewards, players will have to take part in mini-games and complete tasks.

Before the events begin, the developers will also give free Primogems to players as compensation for the downtime. It is worth noting that 300 Primogems are given for maintenance, and 60 Primogems/ hour are rewarded additionally for the server maintenance time.

If the server maintenance lasts for 5 hours, Genshin Impact will give a total of 600 Primogems (300+300) to the community. If the servers remain offline for more than five hours, players can expect even more Primogems.

The compensation will be sent via in-game mail, which expires in 30 days.

All in all, the upcoming update in Genshin Impact is arguably one of the best in the game's history. The developers recently confirmed the character and weapon banners, and players were delighted to learn that all featured five-star characters will be accompanied by their signature five-star weapons in the Epitome Invocation banners.

