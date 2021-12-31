How to check Genshin Impact banner history to calculate Pity and Soft-pity for Xiao banner

Xiao, one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact, is finally getting his first rerun banner. The 'Invitation to Mundane Life' banner will be available right after the 2.4 updates on January 5 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Checking history and managing pity in Genshin Impact is a huge part of getting desired characters in the game. Fortunately, reviewing wish history is relatively simple, allowing players to keep track of their pity count. This article will show how to open the history page and count the pity in Genshin Impact.

How to check banner history in Genshin Impact and calculate pity

Currently, there are three types of banners in Genshin Impact:

Character Event Wish banner

Epitome Invocation banner

Standard banner

Current Genshin Impact banner in version 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each banner has its own history in Genshin Impact, so players must check their history for each banner separately. To do so, simply open the wish page and click the history button at the bottom of the tab.

Characters and weapon banners continue to share the same history between themselves. For example, the current Itto banner will share the same pity count as the Xiao banner in the next version.

Banner history (Image via Genshin Impact)

The banner history is also easy to use, since gamers will see six wishes per page and may switch pages by clicking the arrows at the bottom. Players can go back as far as they want, but the history will only include the wishes made for the past six months.

How to calculate pity and soft pity for Xiao banner in Genshin Impact

The last 5-star character in the history (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the banner history is open, checking the pity count in Genshin Impact is simple. Players can count by sixes and navigate through the menus to reach their last 5-star, so all they have to do now is count how many wishes they've made since then.

For example, in the image above, Arataki Itto is the last 5-star character and is on the 10th page. In other words, the player is currently on 59 pity count. In Genshin Impact, hard pity is at 90 wishes, which means this player has a 100% probability of getting a 5-star character after making another 31 wishes on a banner.

Xiao's splash art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact gamers may run into soft pity, which is around 70-75 wishes. Therefore, if players want to obtain a certain 5-star character, they must pay attention to their pity counts in the wish history.

Xiao's banner will be available in five days and players only have little time left to farm for Primogems. The 4-star characters featured in his banner are Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yun Jin.

