Genshin Impact 2.4 update: How long does the maintenance last?

The Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance is expected to last around five hours but can finish earlier or later than expected.

Past Genshin Impact maintenance usually states that it's "estimated to take 5 hours." The recent 2.4 Update Notice includes the exact same phrase, except it mentions that the date and time are "2022/01/05 06:00 (UTC+8)."

Travelers need to remember that maintenance doesn't always last for five hours and is subject to varying from update to update.

They will get the usual 300 Primogems as compensation for the servers being down. If the update takes longer than five hours, players will get an additional 60 Primogems per hour.

Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance should last up to five hours

All relevant Genshin Impact 2.4 information is included in that tweet. It has everything from:

Maintenance details

New characters

New areas

New events

New weapon (Calamity Queller)

New outfits

New quests

New enemies

Other changes to the game

Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance is expected to begin at 6.00 (UTC+8) on 5 January 2022. It's scheduled to end at 11.00 (UTC+8) on the same day. The following countdown should help Travelers in easily visualizing when that should happen.

Countdown until the probable end of Genshin Impact 2.4 maintenance

There are numerous timezones to consider regarding Genshin Impact 2.4's maintenance. The above countdown provides a generic time frame for when it's scheduled to end. It's worth noting that maintenance can end sooner than what's displayed or get further extended.

Either way, it's a good estimate that some gamers might find helpful. While maintenance is ongoing, gamers will be unable to play Genshin Impact. Once it's finished, they will be able to check out what Genshin Impact 2.4 has in store for them.

What are the major things to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.4?

Genshin Impact 2.4 has several new content for players to enjoy (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a brief summary of the exciting information that some players might wish to know:

New characters: (Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user; Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user)

(Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user; Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user) 5-star characters in the first wave of banners: Shenhe and Xiao

Shenhe and Xiao 5-star characters in the second wave of banners: Ganyu and Zhongli

Ganyu and Zhongli 5-star weapons in the first wave: Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 5-star weapons in the second wave: Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher

Amos' Bow and Vortex Vanquisher New area: Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya New outfits: Ningguang (free) and Keqing

Ningguang (free) and Keqing New events: Fleeting Colors in Flight

That's only a glimpse of what Travelers can look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.4. Some of them will be included at the beginning of this update, while others will show up at a later date.

