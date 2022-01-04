Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance schedule: Start time, end time and compensation details

Genshin Impact's 2.4 updates are coming in less than 12 hours, and players are recommended to download the pre-installation version beforehand. Once the upcoming content files are downloaded, players can access the game right after the server maintenance.

The maintenance will begin on January 5 at 06:00 AM (UTC +8) and will last for five hours. Unfortunately, fans can't play the game during maintenance as the servers will be down for everyone. However, players will be compensated fairly with Primogems, as a reward for their patience.

Here is the update maintenance schedule for Genshin Impact version 2.4.

Genshin Impact's start and end time for 2.4 update maintenance

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/JHom2awaCx

Genshin Impact's 2.4 update maintenance will start at 06:00 AM on January 5 (UTC +8), which is tomorrow. The maintenance is estimated to take 5 hours, ending at 11:00 AM on the same day.

However, some regions may receive the update on January 4, depending on updates. Readers can refer to the countdown below to avoid confusion regarding the exact update time.

After the update maintenance begins, the title on the countdown will change from 'Time left for 2.4 maintenance' to 'The 2.4 maintenance has started.'

Compensation for Genshin Impact 2.4 update maintenance

Genshin Impact gamers will be unable to log in to the game while the update maintenance is underway. Therefore, to avoid losing one’s progress, it is recommended to keep track of the update time and organize one's game time accordingly.

600 Primogems compensation after update maintenance ends (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the bright side, gamers will receive compensation for every hour the servers are down. They will receive 60 Primogems per hour, and since the update maintenance is estimated to take 5 hours, players will receive 300 Primogems.

However, that is not the only reward. Genshin Impact fans will also receive another 300 Primogems for issue-fix compensation. Thus, every gamer will get a total of 600 Primogems.

Also Read Article Continues below

These prizes can be claimed from the in-game mail. Since the mail has an expiration date, players should claim it right after the server is up again. With the Primogems, one can make three pulls on any Character Event banner in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Saman