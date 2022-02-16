Genshin Impact server maintenance time in UTC+8, EST, CST, IST, and more

Genshin Impact 2.5 is undergoing maintenance right now, so some Travelers might wish to know when all of this will finish.

According to miHoYo's official website:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/02/16 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

That time is applicable to every region and server. However, not every player will know that time, especially if they don't usually use it in their lives. Fortunately, converting time for them is quite simple.

It doesn't matter which timezone the player uses, as it's easy to convert UTC+8 to EST, CET, IST, and other relevant timezones.

Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance times (UTC+8, EST, PST, MST, CST, GMT, CET, IST, and more)

Genshin Impact 2.5 will be the latest update, but it also means that players will be unable to play the game as they used to until maintenance is finished. Travelers know that it will begin at 6:00 UTC+8 and last for five hours, meaning that it's expected to finish at 11:00 UTC+8.

With that knowledge in mind, here are the times that players should remember. The first time will be when maintenance starts, whereas the second time listed is when it's expected to end. American players should remember:

HAST: 12:00 - 17:00

12:00 - 17:00 AKST: 13:00 - 18:00

13:00 - 18:00 PST: 14:00 - 19:00

14:00 - 19:00 MST: 15:00 - 20:00

15:00 - 20:00 CST: 16:00 - 21:00

16:00 - 21:00 EST: 17:00 - 22:00

By comparison, European players should remember:

GMT: 22:00 - 3:00

22:00 - 3:00 WET: 22:00 - 3:00

22:00 - 3:00 CET: 23:00 - 4:00

23:00 - 4:00 EET: 0:00 - 5:00

0:00 - 5:00 MSK: 1:00 - 6:00

Finally, Asian players should remember:

IST: 3:30 - 8:30

3:30 - 8:30 BJT / CST (also known as UTC+8): 6:00 - 11:00

6:00 - 11:00 PHST: 6:00 - 11:00

6:00 - 11:00 KST: 7:00 - 12:00

7:00 - 12:00 JST: 7:00 - 12:00

If those times might be too much for a player to remember (or their specific timezone isn't listed), then players might need something else. The above countdown should clearly indicate when the game will be playable again (at least by the time miHoYo stated).

As far as compensation goes, players will get 300 Primogems once Genshin Impact 2.5 goes live. If maintenance lasts longer than five hours, they will also get 60 extra Primogems per hour.

This compensation bonus only applies to Genshin Impact players who are Adventure Rank 5+. Keep in mind that the mail containing those Primogems will expire in 30 days, so Travelers should open it as soon as possible.

