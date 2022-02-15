Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance start time, end time and update release time for all regions

Genshin Impact's 2.5 update launches tomorrow February 16, 2022. The update will bring new story quests and events for players to experience. Players will also get to wish for new limited banners to obtain new weapons and characters.

Before the launch of the new update, the Genshin Impact servers will go down for a maintenance break to remove the old unwanted stuff to make space for new resources. Fortunately, the game developers have published a blog post on their official website informing the community about the maintenance schedule.

Here is everything players need to know about version 2.5 maintenance start and end times along with 2.5 update release times in all regions.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update maintenance will begin at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on February 16 and is estimated to take five hours.

The game servers will be down for the next five hours and any player still inside the game when the maintenance begins will be logged out automatically. Players should plan their in-game work accordingly so they do not lose any progress by accident.

After the five-hour maintenance, players can update the game to the latest version to enjoy the new story quests and events that are added for them.

Players can use the help of the following chart to figure out the start time of the maintenance period for their region:

For Asian Servers: February 16, 2022

Indian Standard Time: 03:30 - 08:30

China Standard Time: 06:00 - 11:00

Philippine Standard Time: 06:00 - 11:00

Korea Standard Time: 07:00 - 12:00

Japan Standard Time: 07:00 - 12:00

For European Servers: February 15, 2022

Greenwich Mean Time: 22:00 - 03:00

Western European Time: 22:00 - 03:00

Central European Time: 23:00 - 04:00

Eastern European Time: 00:00 - 05:00

For American Servers: February 16, 2022

Pacific Standard Time: 14:00 to 19:00

Eastern Standard Time: 17:00 to 22:00

Central Standard Time: 16:00 to 21:00

The official release time of the Genshin Impact version 2.5 update is February 16 at 11.00 am (UTC+8).

The time conversion for other regions is as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 08.30 am on February 16

China Standard Time: 11:00 am on February 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 03:00 am on February 15

Central European Time: 04:00 am on February 15

Pacific Standard Time: 07:00 pm on February 15

Central Standard Time: 09:00 pm on February 15

