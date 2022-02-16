Genshin Impact 2.5 update countdown and maintenance time revealed

Genshin Impact 2.5's maintenance will begin at 6:00 (UTC+8), with the game finally being playable at 11:00 (UTC+8).

That information comes from the current estimate that miHoYo posted for the Version 2.5 Update Notice. These times are on par with past version updates, although it's worth mentioning that maintenance can always finish earlier or later than expected.

Once Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance begins at 6:00 (UTC+8), Travelers will be unable to play the game for approximately five hours. Maintenance is usually slated to last for five hours, with players getting the usual minimum Primogem Compensation of 300 Primogems.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.5 update, plus maintenance time revealed

Here is a countdown to when Genshin Impact 2.5 is supposed to start:

This countdown should apply to all regions. Keep in mind that maintenance will start five hours earlier than what's shown above. Also, that countdown is only based on what information that miHoYo has officially given to players.

If maintenance lasts longer, Travelers will get 60 Primogems per hour plus the base 300 Primogems. If it finishes early, players will only receive 300 Primogems as compensation.

If Travelers haven't done so already, they can pre-install the update before the update goes live. Remember, once maintenance begins, the game will become unplayable until it finishes.

What can players look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.5?

There is an abundance of new content for players to enjoy at the start of the next version update. The most notable one is the introduction of Yae Miko as a playable character. She will be a 5-star Electro Catalyst, who will be featured in a banner alongside Diona, Fischl, and Thoma.

Travelers can also try their luck at the weapon banner, which features:

Kagura's Verity

Primordial Jade Cutter

Wavebreaker's Fin

Sacrificial Sword

Rainslasher

Eye of Perception

The Stringless

Of these weapons, Kagura's Verity is brand-new. It's a 5-star Catalyst that synergizes excellently with Yae Miko, although it's worth reiterating that it's on a separate banner from hers.

Aside from some new banners, there's also the matter of new content for players to enjoy. For example, Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest and Yae Miko's first one will be available in this update. The new boss, Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto, will also make its debut in this update.

Three Realms Gateway Offering is an event that will start on February 17, 2022, so it will be arriving shortly after the Genshin Impact 2.5 update goes live. This event will involve players traveling to a modified version of Enkanomiya, and it will be available until the end of Genshin Impact 2.5.

There will also be other events introduced later on in Genshin Impact 2.5's lifespan, but they won't appear at the start of the update. This update will still feature other miscellaneous content, such as bug fixes, optimization, new recipes, and an update to the Spiral Abyss.

