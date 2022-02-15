When does the Genshin Impact maintenance start for the 2.5 update?

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update is just around the corner with its new story quests and events along with new characters and weapons. Players can directly dive into the new content after the maintenance update that will happen prior to the version update.

The game developers have already released the maintenance schedule. Individuals need to plan their in-game routine accordingly so as not to lose any game progress since the game will automatically log out active players from the server when the maintenance begins.

Here is everything players should know about the update maintenance for the 2.5 update.

Maintenance details for Genshin Impact's 2.5 update

The Genshin Impact maintenance will start on February 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Players can consult the following chart to find out the start time of maintenance in their region:

For American Servers:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.00 PM on February 15

Central Standard Time: 09.00 PM on February 15

For European Servers:

Greenwich Mean Time: 03:00 AM on February 15

Central European Time: 04:00 AM on February 15

For Asian Servers:

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 AM on February 16

China Standard Time: 11:00 AM on February 16

The server maintenance is estimated to go on for five hours then players can update to the latest version to experience the new content available.

Players will have to update their game client before they can download the new content. The update procedure is different and depends on the platform used by the individual.

For PC users: Players have to close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

For iOS users: Open the App Store and tap Update.

For Android users: Players need to open the game and follow the on-screen directions.

For console users like PS5 and PS4: Players need to highlight the game from the PS4 Home Screen, press the Options button and select "Check for Update."

Luckily, the game developers are kind enough to compensate the players for their patience. After each maintenance break, players receive 300 primogems in their in-game mail which will expire within 30 days. Players should make sure to claim these free primogems from the mail before they expire.

