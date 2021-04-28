How to get Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Trust Rank, Realm Depot, and other housing realm features explained

The 1.5 update for Genshin Impact is finally here, and players are already beginning to progress through the long-awaited new content.

The housing system is the largest feature of the 1.5 update, and aside from the possibility of new characters in Eula and Yanfei, it’s almost certainly been the most anticipated. Travelers now have a world to themselves, where they have control over the design, architecture, and decor.

Genshin Impact 1.5: How to get Serenitea Pot and other housing realm features, explained

Serenitea Pot item description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many players knew before the update that the Serenitea Pot would be the gateway to the new housing system. Now, players can obtain that very gadget.

Once the teapot is obtained, players are given a choice between three realm layouts. After selecting one, the realm is ready to be decorated to the player’s liking.

Travelers may also visit other realms, where they can help speed up the furniture-crafting process. Players can assist multiple friends each day but can only help each person once daily.

How to get Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

The Teapot Spirit (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

The Serenitea Pot contains the “Teapot Spirit,” rumored to be named Tubby, who acts somewhat like a caretaker for the realm. Lore suggests that the Adepti themselves created the Spirit and that they use Serenitea Pots to increase their Adeptal Power and create more realms.

Here, players have their world to themselves, where they can decorate the landscape as they please with buildings, furniture, geological features, and more.

Players can craft decorations by interacting with the Teapot Spirit, and the materials required are found all over Teyvat — wood chopped from trees, plants, minerals, etc. Then, to place their decor, players should click on the furnishings icon in the top right of the screen.

Travelers are all surely curious about the new Serenitea Pot system in the new version update.



Well then, we shall introduce everyone to this brand-new system today!



View details here: https://t.co/6I5wE5JQbt#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/F0nQsISJcS — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 21, 2021

To obtain the Serenitea Pot, players only need to complete the new world quest, “A Teapot to Call Home.”

However, to unlock this quest, there are two eligibility requirements:

The player must be Adventure Rank 35 or higher.

The player must have completed the archon quest, “A New Star Approaches.”

Players can enter and leave their realm at any time by using the Serenitea Pot via the Gadgets tab of the inventory. It’s also possible to leave the realm by teleporting to a waypoint or Statue of the Seven on the Teyvat world map.

Trust Rank

Realm System Trust Rank page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can increase their Trust Rank with the Teapot Spirit by crafting furnishings that they have not yet created. As a user’s Trust Rank grows, they unlock plenty of rewards, including two more realm areas where they can use the other realm layouts that were not chosen for their first realm.

Once the other realm layouts are unlocked, players can move freely between their realms and decorate each of them uniquely.

Realm Depot

Realm System’s Realm Depot pages (Image via Genshin Impact)

Within the new realm system, there is “Realm Currency,” stored in the Serenitea Pot’s Jar of Riches. Players can exchange this currency for items in the new shop called the “Realm Depot.”

Players can access the Realm Depot by interacting with the Teapot Spirit. Once there, they can exchange their realm currency for various items pertaining to the realm system, including furnishings and blueprints.

As a player’s Trust Rank increases, more items will become available for sale in the Realm Depot.

Other features of the new housing realm system

Adeptal Energy progress page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another new feature within Genshin Impact’s housing realm system is Adeptal Energy, which grows as more decorations are added to a realm area. When players level up their Adeptal Energy Rank, the realm will produce more Realm Currency, and the Jar of Riches will increase in storage capacity.

Additionally, Realm Currency is not exclusive to the Realm Depot. It can also be used in exchange for the Teapot Traveling Salesman’s wares.

This character visits Travelers’ realms every weekend and carries a variety of items.

Players should remember that the salesman appears in everyone’s realm, so they can visit other realms to purchase different items than those offered by the salesman in the home realm.

