10 subtle changes in Genshin Impact 1.5 update that you may have missed

Genshin Impact introduced a lot of new playable content in the 1.5 update, some of which were major features while others were small additions.

Many players had an idea of what 1.5 was bringing to the table before its debut, thanks mostly to data miners as well as the official livestream. However, some of the changes in 1.5 were never announced, and are very easy to miss. To help players find the smaller details, this article lists 10 new changes in the latest update that have gone mostly unnoticed.

10 subtle changes in Genshin Impact 1.5

#1 - New food recipes

Chef Mao's shop, now featuring a new recipe (image via Genshin Impact)

Three new meal recipes have been added to Genshin Impact in the latest update, all of which can be purchased from familiar NPCs.

Licai, who stands outside the Liuli Pavilion, now sells the recipe for Cured Pork Dry Hotpot. Outside the Xinyue Kiosk, Travelers can also buy the recipe for Stir-Fried Fish Noodles. And finally, Chef Mao from Wanmin Restaurant now sells the recipe for Crab Roe Tofu.

#2 - Item quantities in the crafting menu

The crafting table menu, now showing the quantity owned of the craftable items (image via Genshin Impact)

The crafting menu interface now shows players the current quantity of an item that they are about to craft. This helpful addition to the UI makes it easier for players to remember the quantity of an item they need to craft.

#3 - New character voice lines

Weather now influences character dialogue options (image via Genshin Impact)

Players have noticed by now that characters don’t really have much to say, often cycling between a few different voice lines.

Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Characters now have more dialogue, often making remarks on the weather of the current location. With the new voice lines, players are learning more about their favorite characters and the outdoor conditions they prefer.

#4 - Saved mail

Saved items in the in-game mailbox (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can now pin mailbox items to keep them from expiring. By clicking on the star icon, players can keep an email for sentimental reasons or to document something to remember later.

#5 - New books

Location for a new book in Genshin Impact (image via CatWithBlueHat - Genshin Impact)

Travelers can find four new books in the world of Teyvat. Genshin Impact has sometimes awarded players with achievements for collecting all the books in a collection. This doesn’t yet apply to the new books unfortunately, but completionists and literature fans should try to pick up these books when they get the chance:

Hex & Hound (IX) is in the Knights of Favonius Library

String of Pearls (V) is to the right of Wanmin Restaurant

String of Pearls (IV) and Records of the Gallant: Dust are both on the rooftop of Wanwen Bookhouse

#6 - Companionship EXP in co-op mode

Domain rewards from a co-op Weekly Boss battle (image via CatWithBlueHat - Genshin Impact)

Players now have more reason to visit their friends’ worlds in Genshin Impact. When completing a Weekly Boss challenge in another world, characters receive twice as much Companionship EXP as they did prior to 1.5.

#7 - New cavern route in Dragonspine

Diluc in front of a Dragonspine cavern entrance (image via Genshin Impact)

With the addition of the Cryo Hypostasis, Genshin Impact had to add a new way to get to the cavern that is below the new weekly boss.

The new route is just a short walk from the teleport waypoint west of the Hypostasis. Players should start at this waypoint, then go down the steps and head east.

#8 - Weekly Battle Pass missions

New weekly Battle Pass missions (image via Genshin Impact)

As there’s now much more for Genshin Impact players to do in a week’s time, the game has updated the weekly Battle Pass missions. Collecting regional specialties is no longer a mission, and the same can be said for completing specific Trounce Domains.

Players are still rewarded in the Battle Pass for completing weekly bosses; 1350 BP EXP is awarded for completing any three Trounce Domains (the Wolf of the North challenge can be one of them). Also, players are now awarded the Battle Pass for crafting furniture, obtaining Realm Currency, and purchasing items from a Traveling Teapot Salesman in another world.

#9 - New chest in Dragonspine

Dragonspine: New chest location (image via Genshin Impact)

More treasure is always welcome in Genshin Impact, and even a single chest is worth venturing for. This is especially true for late game players who have exhausted most of the world’s treasure so far.

Players can now find the Exquisite Chest in Dragonspine by navigating to the location indicated above. The chest contains some character level-up material, artifacts, and Teachings of Freedom.

#10 - Option to delete unused audio files

Managing voice-over files (image via Genshin Impact)

To save space on their devices, players can delete audio files from unused languages. Players should navigate to the language page of the game settings, then click “Manage Voice-Over Files” in the bottom right.

From here, players can remove several gigabytes of data just by uninstalling the audio files.

