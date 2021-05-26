Why did Genshin Impact delete the version 1.6 special program announcement made on Twitter and Facebook?

Genshin Impact uploaded an announcement for the update 1.6 special program to its Twitter and Facebook but promptly took it down once they realized it revealed a bit too much information. Players quickly took notice and saved the revealing art, but Genshin Impact has since reuploaded the announcement with new art that hides the reveal. It turns out that the real reason that Genshin Impact reuploaded the image was due to it revealing the upcoming new skins for Jean and Barbara. Players can read below to find out more.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream date and time revealed for all regions

Genshin Impact deletes 1.6 livestream announcement as it revealed too much

Summer time is almost here in Teyvat 😎

The v1.6 livestream is happening on the 28th!

Klee and Barbara will make a special appearance in the livestream.#原神 #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/KVDstLasgM — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) May 26, 2021

As players can see from the current announcement on Genshin Impact's Twitter page, the art being used is not the usual art for a livestream announcement. This is due to the original art revealing the presence of two new upcoming skins for Genshin Impact, Barbara's Summertime Sparkle and Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion. The skins showed up in the background of the image, and eagle-eyed players spotted them almost immediately and began circulating the image around the internet. This is the first official confirmation of skins for Genshin Impact, and now that majority of the playerbase knows about them, the hype for Update 1.6 is even bigger than before.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaked skin for Jean to be locked behind paywall, according to new leaks

These two new skins will be added in update 1.6 and will have different methods of acquisition, as Barbara's skin will be available to all players through an event while Jean's skin will cost Genesis Crystals to purchase. Players will likely be able to see these skins in action for the first time during the 1.6 livestream, but Mihoyo didn't intend for players to catch a glimpse of these brand new cosmetics so early. Players will definitely want to use these new skins as they explore the Archipelago Islands expansion coming to Genshin Impact. These skins perfectly fit the new beach aesthetic and will let players travel through these new islands in style.

Even large accounts like Genshin Impact's still make mistakes sometimes and the early reveal of these upcoming skins is definitely a mistake that benefits the community. While the original image has been taken down, players can still see it through the saved version uploaded by fellow players.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Dendro, Baizhu and YaoYao so far