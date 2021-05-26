Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream date and time revealed for all regions

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream is almost here, and players will be able to get their first sneak peek at the upcoming content.

The first Chinese livestream will be releasing on May 28th, and the English livestream will be broadcast a few hours later. The Chinese livestream will begin at 8 AM CST or 13:00 GMT. This livestream will reveal the upcoming banners, including Klee and the new Anemo 5-star character, Kazuha.

Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream countdown and info:

The 1.6 livestream for Genshin Impact will reveal plenty of information about the upcoming expansion to the game, apart from showing off new player customization options like character skins and housing items.

This update will also reveal more information about the upcoming Archipelago Islands and the events tied to the new region of Genshin Impact. The Chinese livestream will go live at different times according to the player's timezone, and players can use this countdown to track when the livestream will begin.

This special announcement will also come with the usual redemption codes for extra Primogems, which generally help players grab some extra Wishes for the upcoming banners.

It will also reveal both the upcoming Ludi Harpastum event featuring Klee and the Mondstadt characters, and the brand new character of Kazuha, who will be Genshin Impact's first playable Inazuma character.

Where to watch Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream:

Summer time is almost here in Teyvat 😎

The v1.6 livestream is happening on the 28th!

Players will be able to watch the 1.6 livestream after the global release on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel. If players want to get the information early though, they can tune into the official Genshin Impact Bilibili channel during the Chinese live stream.

Either way, players will be on the receiving end of a ton of new information about update 1.6, and they may even catch a glimpse of Inazuma if they stick around until the end. Players should definitely watch the 1.6 livestream when it releases on May 28th at 8 AM CST.

