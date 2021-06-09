Genshin Impact 1.6 update: How to get free Barbara outfit from Echoing Tales event

Fans of Barbara can obtain her new outfit for free in the Echoing Tales event within Genshin Impact's 1.6 update.

Barbara's skin will be available for free during the Echoing Tales event, which will only be available during Genshin Impact 1.6. It is important for Genshin Impact players to understand that they need to be Adventure Rank 21 in order to participate in this event; otherwise, they cannot do the event, which in turn will prevent them from acquiring the event currency necessary to get Barbara's skin.

It should be noted that players who did not obtain Barbara's outfit during the event can still get it after the Genshin Impact 1.6 version is finished. To do so, players will have to buy it for 1680 Genesis Crystals, which is the same price as Jean's skin. Still, most Genshin Impact players can get it for free by participating in the Echoing Tales event during Genshin Impact's 1.6 version.

Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Getting Barbara's outfit from Echoing Tales event for free

"Echoing Tales" Gameplay Details



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the gameplay details for "Echoing Tales"~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/i2gLhB7NcO — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 8, 2021

If Genshin Impact players collect 24 Echoing Conches, then they will be able to obtain Barbara's outfit for free within the Echoing Tales event. Not only that, but they will also get 60 Primogems, two Guides to Gold and 30000 Mora.

Players will also obtain all of the rewards prior to 24 Echoing Conches That means if a player obtains 24 Echoing Conches, they will have:

240 Primogems

Two Guides to Freedom

Two Guides to Resistance

Two Guides to Ballad

Two Guides to Gold

120000 Mora

Requirements for obtaining Barbara's outfit

Players can get this outfit during the Echoing Tales event (Image via miHoYo)

The two requirements for Genshin Impact players to get Barbara's outfit (Summertime Sparkle) are Adventure Rank 21 and acquiring 24 Echoing Conches within the Echoing Tales event.

It is not yet known what the optimal strategy is for players to quickly amass the 24 Echoing Conches. That being said, the rewards go up to 32 Echoing Conches, so players aren't required to get every single Echoing Conch for this event.

This will only be possible during the 1.6 version of Genshin Impact. Otherwise, players will have to wait until it's added to the Character Outfit Shop. From there, players can get it for 1680 Genesis Crystals, which isn't possible for F2P players. Ergo, Echoing Tales is the best opportunity for players to get this skin for free.

Other notes

Jean and Barbara will get a skin v1.6!



Barbara's skin will be obtained via an Event Quest.



Jean's skin will be sold for 1680 Genesis Crystals on a regular price, however there will be a limited time sale for 1350 Genesis Crystals! #GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/Kk72Vq6V7p — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) June 3, 2021

It should go without saying that this outfit does not include a copy of Barbara. Players who obtain 24 Echoing Conches within the Echoing Tales event only get her outfit and not a copy of her for Constellation purposes.

That said, she is still available to be obtained for free for players who reached Adventure Rank 18 and is also featured on Klee's banner, which is the first major character banner of Genshin Impact's 1.6 update.

Aside from that, Jean's outfit will always cost Genesis Crystals. It's 1350 Genesis Crystals when on discount, and then it will become 1680 Genesis Crystals afterward, which is the same price for Barbara's outfit after the 1.6 event is over.

Edited by Gautham Balaji