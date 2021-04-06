boycottgenshin trends online as community highlights persisting issues with Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are enraged by blatant social issues like racism, pedophilia, and others in the game, resulting in #boycottgenshin making the rounds on social media.

From in-game dialogues that talk about a character's skin color to mocking indigenous people with Hilichurl references, there is a lot of Genshin Impact content that many feel needs to be changed.

Considering the global outburst against racism, some of the content in-game can be horrifying for certain players.

Additionally, as pointed out by @rainelovr on Twitter, all these issues have caused the community to come forward with the #boycottgenshin trend on social media. These issues include:

Mockery of indigenous people

Incompetent security systems

Hints of pedophilia from in-game NPC

Racist remarks in character introductions

There are a few other issues as well that the community is not fond of. However, the problems mentioned above could be the biggest reasons that drive the community away from Genshin Impact.

Although multiple players in the community think that the entire situation is being blown out of proportion, many are highly enraged at the state of affairs.

Be it the mockery of indigenous people or even the blatant racist remarks present in-game, these factors can lead to horrible, game-ruining experiences for players.

100% indigenous person here! please listen! as someone who would be considered a “whale” i feel nothing but pure anger at the fact that my people were the basis for fucking hilichurls. im devastated because i have a big hyperfixation on this game. but im not+ — des ☕️❄️ eula waiting room (@despressoh) April 6, 2021

The community might have a lot to say, considering that multiple allegations and proofs have surfaced for the same. However, it is miHoYo's responsibility to make the necessary changes and present Genshin Impact players with an all-inclusive in-game environment.

Here are some of the statements that the community had to make about the in-game issues of Genshin Impact on social media:

Thoughts:



The depictions of Hilichurls is inherently problematic, and Genshin Impact has blind spots when it comes to such things i.e Xinyan..



Not quite #boycottgenshin but definitely #dobetter and miHoYo should make a conscious and public attempt to do so. pic.twitter.com/1710cSPoEB — Genshin Impact: News, content & leaks (@GenshinSource) April 6, 2021

Ay nvm, it's up and running again. Feel free to read the thread but I highly advised people who gonna read it to be critically wise at the same to open your mind on the criticism of professionals and gamers in the tweet section.



Origin link: https://t.co/HIzwSb7fr0 — ˣᵃᵒ (@xaoreal) April 6, 2021

people need to know that the grass in genshin impact is mocking the real life grass we know today. how it waves and it grows back after being burned is not real and it's utterly blasphemous !!#boycottgenshin pic.twitter.com/tNfKlPvvJT — enki (@Kep3natan) April 6, 2021

#boycottgenshin is a reminder that you have to make a game as generic as possible so people don't shit their pants. GI is so generic and it STILL gets in trouble lmao. Also shows how hypocritical people are when they're "boycotting" it yet spending for their waifu — DEiBD(raws)🔞 (Commissions CLOSED 3/3) (@deibdd) April 6, 2021

i totally get that some things in genshin needs to be addressed for by mihoyo but #boycottgenshin shouldn't be an excuse for you to push your xenophobic narrative by saying that chinese people are racist/colorist & normalizing incest and pedophilia. come on guys…. — 心福堂 •´з`• (@Orchestrative) April 6, 2021

#boycottgenshin can we not boycott right now when this sexy woman is on her way soon pic.twitter.com/xH0uzU445A — Me¡ (@KumikoReturns) April 6, 2021

+seeing as mihoyo only sees me as an enemy... i just have no words, its extremely hurtful, and if i see anybody that isnt indigenous pushing this off, its on sight. /neg — des ☕️❄️ eula waiting room (@despressoh) April 6, 2021

#boycottgenshin IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT.., did yall know that mhy used indigenous people as reference for hilichurls?? they’re not even hiding it pic.twitter.com/78l1miiVMw — milo 🐈‍⬛ (@venluvr) April 6, 2021

Despite the community's mixed reactions, the final decision to fix the alleged issues remains with the developer. Whether miHoYo addresses these issues in Genshin Impact to create an all-inclusive environment for players or ignores the allegations is something that only time can tell.