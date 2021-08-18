Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kujou Sara's Elemental burst and Constellation effects revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 is set to begin on September 1, and Kujou Sara will likely be released in tandem with the update.

If leaks are correct, Kujou Sara will be a featured 4-star character under Raiden Shogun’s banner.

Sara is confirmed as an Electro character, and because of in-game cutscenes, it’s likely that she will be a bow-user as well.

Leaks, however, have gone further into Sara’s playstyle, revealing her constellations and the huge AoE of her Elemental Burst.

Leaked videos show Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst AoE in Genshin Impact

Recent video posts from Dimbreath provide some valuable insight into Kujou Sara’s gameplay.

As the videos above show, Sara’s Elemental Burst is animated with a series of lightning strikes in Genshin Impact. After the initial attack, a pattern of lightning bolts strike the surrounding area.

Based on Dimbreath’s videos, it’s clear that Sara’s burst encapsulates a giant AoE. The lightning strikes begin close to the initial burst target, but then expand outward to a significant distance.

Kujou Sara's outermost burst attacks in Genshin Impact (image via Dimbreath)

According to leaks, this ability, Koukou Sentou: Subjugation, begins with an AoE Electro attack called Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker. The subsequent lightning strikes shown are known as Tengu Jurai: Stormcluster.

At talent level 10, the Titanbreaker attack is expected to deal 737.28% ATK damage on hit. Following this, the Stormclusters should deal 61.42% ATK damage at the same talent level.

This ability appears powerful from what’s been shown, but Sara’s burst will likely have a high cost of 80 energy and a 20-second cooldown.

As Dimbreath’s videos demonstrate, Sara creates more Stormclusters with her Elemental Burst, which may make this ability especially useful for enemy hordes.

Of course, as per usual with upcoming characters in Genshin Impact, Sara’s fourth constellation is not the only one that leaks have uncovered.

Kujou Sara’s constellations in Genshin Impact

Leaks predict Kujou Sara will have some powerful constellations that improve her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

With these constellations, Sara should be a viable Electro support character in Genshin Impact, with strong attacks and team buffs.

C1: Crow's Eye

Sara's Elemental Skill will give her the Crowfeather Cover effect. She can consume this status with an aimed shot, thereby creating a Crowfeather.

These feathers will deal Electro damage with the Tengu Juurai: Ambush attack, and they will also buff the attack of a nearby, active character.

Leaks like Project Celestia's post above originally reported that Sara's C1 ability would speed up aimed shot charging times while under Crowfeather Cover. However, more recent leaks claim that this ability is now one of her passive talents.

Sara's C1 ability should instead lower her Elemental Skill cooldown when a Tengu Juurai attack hits an enemy or buffs an ally.

[Beta 2.1] Kujou Sara has had her Constellation 1 swapped with her Passive 1 pic.twitter.com/bFe7sDz3o2 — abc64 (@abc64real) August 10, 2021

C2: Dark Wings

When C2 Kujou Sara uses her Elemental Skill, she will create a weaker Crowfeather where she stands. This feather is expected to deal 30% of the original damage.

C3: The War Within

Sara's third constellation will increase the talent level of her Elemental Burst by three.

C4: Conclusive Proof

When Sara uses her Elemental Burst, she creates multiple Stormcluster attacks that strike four at a time. C4 Sara creates even more Stormclusters, striking six at a time as the attacks expand outward in the AoE.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst at constellation 4 (image via Dimbreath)

C5: Spellsinger

Sara's fifth constellation will increase the talent level of her Elemental Skill by three.

C6: Sin of Pride

C6 Sara will be especially useful when paired with another Electro character. When C6 Sara buffs a character with her Elemental Skill, their Electro attacks get a 60% CRIT damage bonus.

Based on leaks, Kujou Sara will likely be a very useful Electro support character. Genshin Impact players just need to wait a few more weeks before they can summon her in 2.1 and try her for themselves.

Edited by R. Elahi