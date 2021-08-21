Who are the four other Genshin Impact Archons besides Zhongli, Venti, and Raiden Shogun?

For over a year, Mihoyo was slowly able to craft a complicated world system and a deep narrative in their flagship title, Genshin Impact.

While lore buffs might be up to date with character backgrounds and world order, most Genshin Impact fans still struggle with some of the storylines that the narrative is yet to deal with directly.

One such confusion occurs with the concept of the Archon, their role in Teyvat, and how they came to be.

Apart from Zhongli (vessel for Rex Lapis), Venti (vessel for Barbatos), and Raiden Shogun (vessel for Baal) who are the four other Archons in Genshin Impact? Here's what the community knows so far:

The Four Unknown Archons of Genshin Impact

1) The God of Wisdom (Sumeru)

Screengrab via Genshin Impact: Travail storyline preview

While we know that there are seven Archons in Genshin Impact who each overlook their particular kingdom, the country of Sumeru is said to be under the watchful eye of the God of Wisdom.

While the Archon’s vessel is unknown, what the Travail storyline preview showcases, or rather hints at, is that the youngest of the Seven might be connected to the Calamity of Khaenri'ah.

Moreover, she will be wielding the Dendro element, which Mihoyo is yet to have explored in their narrative so far.

2)The God of War: Murata (Natlan)

Screengrab via Genshin Impact: Travail storyline preview

Though the Genshin Impact manga suggests that Murata is the most probable name for the pyro Archon, it’s not yet officially announced for the game.

However, what’s for certain is that the God of War will hail from Natlan and will represent the pyro Archon, who like the destructive nature of fire itself, might boast a volatile personality with an ideal set deep in War and “survival of the fittest.”

The Travail storyline preview video describes Murata with the following lines:

"The rules of War are woven in the womb. The victor shall burn bright, while the losers must turn to ash. When the God of War shares this secret with the Traveler, it is because she has her reasons."

3) The God of Justice (Fontaine)

Screengrab via Genshin Impact: Travail storyline preview

Much like with the Sumeru archon, not much is known about Fontaine’s God of Justice as well. While the Travail preview seems to have represented the Hydro archon in the form of two vessels, like the “two scales of justice,” the community is still not perfectly sure if the image is that of the Archon vessel.

Some fan theory suggests that the events, or rather the storyline that finally starts to deal with the God of Justice, will be a turning point in Genshin Impact’s narrative, that might change the player’s perspective of an Archon completely.

4) The God with no Love: The Tsaritsa (Snezhnaya)

Screengrab via Genshin Impact: Travail storyline preview

Courtesy of the Traveler’s daily dealings with the Fatui, the community does have a significant amount of information on the god that resides over Snezhnaya.

The cryo Archon is described in the Travail preview as a God with no love, whose “followers hope only to be on her side when the day of her rebellion against the divine comes at last."

She is referred to as one of the Seven who has no love. She may not have been the cryo Archon at all, but perhaps it was a mantle that she was forced to take up after the Calamity of Khaenri'ah.

But what has been confirmed so far is that The Tsaritsa leads the Fatui and operates 11 Harbingers to pull off separate diplomatic strategies across each of the countries.

