How is Stephanie Southerland linked to Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact recently conducted a highly-anticipated live stream for the upcoming 2.1 update. One of the hosts was Stephanie Southerland, and viewers around the world loved her contribution towards the event.

Interestingly, many players were also surprised to see Stephanie Southerland in the Genshin Impact special preview program. She is primarily known for her roles as Madame Blueberry and Callie Flower in the The VeggieTales Show.

However, the voice actress is an integral part of the Genshin Impact universe as well.

Stephanie Southerland voiced Jean in Genshin Impact

Alongside being one of the best healers in Genshin Impact, Jean is a very important character in the storyline. She is the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius and was of great help to travelers during their initial days in Mondstadt.

Stephanie Southerland is the voice actor for Jean in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stephanie Southerland is the voice actor for Jean in English. She has beautifully portrayed Jean as a responsible and considerate Acting Grand Master.

Stephanie Southerland hosted the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream

Traditionally, players have witnessed animated Genshin Impact characters as hosts in preview livestreams. However, for the latest preview program, miHoYo gave this opportunity to the most popular voice actors from the game.

It was SO FUN to get to be a part of the @GenshinImpact Version 2.1 Special Program and I loved hanging out with @airzach @smillercrews @JoseyMcCoy @KellyBaskinVO @laura_stahl!!! I JUST LOVE Y'ALL SO MUCH!!!https://t.co/qe5Ol0SLbY pic.twitter.com/S7Em7LekGk — Stephanie Southerland 💙✨ (@StephSouthVO) August 20, 2021

The panel for the latest live stream included the following voice actors:

Stephanie Southerland - Jean

- Jean Josey Montana McCoy - Kaeya

- Kaeya Kelly Baskin - Amber

- Amber Laura Stahl- Paimon

From Moonchase Festival to the Raiden Shogun, Stephanie Southerland and the other cast members talked about several interesting topics related to the 2.1 patch.

Jean, Amber, Kaeya and Amber are the characters that every Genshin Impact player loves. This is primarily because they were very kind towards travelers and Paimon during their journey.

It comes as no surprise that the Version 2.1 Special Program Preview was a massive hit. Millions of players watched it worldwide, and loved to see the voice actors as hosts. To make things even better, they received Redeem codes that granted 100 Primogems as well as Mora.

The 2.1 update in Genshin Impact will introduce a ton of new content to the game. This includes three new characters, Baal, Kujou Sara and Kokomi. While Baal and Kokomi are five-star characters, Sara is a four-star Electro bow-user.

Baal in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary is also right around the corner, and it is safe to assume that miHoYo will leave no opportunity to make it special for the players.

