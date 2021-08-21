All 6 Simple Tomb locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact added a myriad of hidden achievements and quests in the Version 2.0 Inazuma update. Gamers might gain some Primogem after completing a secret achievement. However, some Travelers might not be able to start the task without guidance. After all, they do not know where to begin or if the achievement even exists.

One of the secret achievements in Inazuma lies within six simple tombs that can be found throughout Yashiori Island in Inazuma. Travelers can interact with these graves and offer them flowers. After approaching all six tombs, Genshin Impact players will complete the achievement 'They Shall Not Grow Old.'

Location of 6 simple tombs in Genshin Impact Inazuma

Simple Tomb location 1

The first simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first tomb is located southwest of Jakotsu Mine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first simple tomb can be found on an island southwest of Jakotsu Mine in Yashiori Island. Genshin Impact players are recommended to use the Teleport Waypoint near Maguu Kenki rather than Waypoint on the beach.

From the Teleport Waypoint, you can glide down to the island without a hitch. To make the journey faster, you can also equip the gadget Red Feather Fan obtained from Inazuma Reputation Reward Level 5 to increase the player's Gliding Movement Speed.

Simple Tomb location 2

The second simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second tomb is located on the lower platform of the cliff (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find the second simple tomb from the same Teleport Waypoint near Maguu Kenki. After teleporting there, you need to walk south, then jump down to the platform below. The grave is hidden behind a bush and sheltered by the shadow from the cliff above it.

Simple Tomb location #3

The third simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third tomb is located underground of Serpent's Head (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third simple tomb is located in an underground area of Serpent's Head. You can proceed from their previous location or teleport back to the Teleport Waypoint and glide to the Serpent's Head.

Unlocked the first gate by return two Electro Seelie to their home (Image via Genshin Impact)

The underground room is locked behind three gates. For the first gates, you need to guide two Electro Seelies to their garden. The Seelies are near the Serpent's Head so that players won't miss it.

Unlocked the second gate by interacting with the switch (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can unlock the second gate by interacting with the switch on the wall beside the locked gate.

Unlocked the third gate by interacting with the switches in the right order (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, you can unlock the third gate by interacting with the switches in the correct order. For example, you can follow the order of the switches in the image above. Once the gate is unlocked, jump down and you will see the third simple tomb guarded by an enemy.

Simple Tomb location #4

The fourth simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth tomb is located behind the remaining skeleton in Fort Fujitou (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the fourth simple tomb near Teleport Waypoint, west of Fort Fujitou. The grave is just behind the remaining skeleton of the giant serpent.

Simple Tomb location #5

The fifth simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth tomb is located southwest of Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can discover the fifth simple tomb southwest of the Teleport Waypoint in Nazuchi Beach.

Simple Tomb location #6

The sixth simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last tomb is located near the beach in Higi Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

The sixth simple tomb is located in Higi Village. Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven, walk through Higi Village until they reach the location above. The grave is hidden behind a tree and a bush.

Once you interact with all six simple tombs and offer them flowers, you will complete the hidden achievement 'They Shall Not Grow Old.' This achievement will gift Genshin Impact players with 5 Primogems.

