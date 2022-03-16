How to make Night of Swirling Stars and Stroke of Night drink recipe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest event, Of Drink A-Dreaming, has players creating the perfect drinks to give to thirsty customers. Some drinks are a lot tougher to make than others, and players may lose track of all the recipes while working a tough night. Luckily, all the recipes are simple to make once fans have an easy reference to look back at.

The Night of Swirling Stars and the Stroke of Night are two tricky beverages to perfect, and players can find out how to make them easily here. With this guide, gamers can become the perfect bartender with ease.

Genshin Impact: Night of Swirling Stars and Stroke of Night drink guide

Making all the drinks in Genshin Impact's newest event isn't too hard as long as players have all the recipes on hand. The Night of Swirling Stars and the Stroke of Night drinks can be tough to make as they require several ingredients to mix up, but they aren't impossible to create with some practice.

These drinks may come up during the game's Bartender Challenge section, and fans will need to make all of the drinks in the game to gain all of the rewards. Here's how to make these two tough beverages.

Creating the Night of Swirling Stars is simple, and all players will need to use is a single coffee and two parts milk. This drink reflects the stars, and the milk is used to create a pattern like the night sky in a cup. Mixing this drink together is an important part of finishing the coffee section, and players won't need to use many ingredients to create it perfectly.

The Stroke of Night is part of the mixed drinks section and is created by blending one part coffee, one part tea, and one part milk. This drink provides an energy-increasing boost to whoever tastes it, along with being a healthy and tasty choice. Fans will definitely want to mix up the Stroke of Night as completing all of the recipes can provide some great rewards.

This event brings a unique style of gameplay to Genshin Impact, and fans of the bartending genre will want to brush up on all the recipes to make sure they're receiving everything from the event. Gamers can find a full list of recipes above, and help with some of the trickier sections of the event.

Genshin Impact's latest event is a fun bartending adventure, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Shaheen Banu