Genshin Impact reveals Kamisato Ayato’s English and Japanese voice actors

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream has revealed Kamisato Ayato's English and Japanese voice actors. His English one is Chris Hackney, while his Japanese voice actor is Akira Ishida. It's already been known that Akira Ashida did his Japanese voice, but the revelation of Chris Hackney is new.

Some fans suspected that Chris Hackney voiced him when he first spoke, but miHoYo only recently confirmed that to be the case. This article will cover some of these voice actors' roles along with some basic information on Kamisato Ayato.

Travelers might also wish to know who voices him in the Chinese and Korean versions of the game:

Chinese: Zhaolu

Zhaolu Korean: Jang Min-hyeok

Kamisato Ayato's English and Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impact revealed

Kamisato Ayato's English and Japanese voice actors were revealed around the 7:19 minute mark of the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. That part of the Special Program featured an image similar to the one shown in the above tweet. For some players, having the right voice actor can make a huge difference in whether or not they wish to pull for that character.

Kamisato Ayato's banner in Genshin Impact 2.6 will launch on March 30, 2022. If the reader doesn't recognize Chris Hackney or Akira Ishida yet, then they should check out some of their roles. For the readers' convenience, a short summary is present below.

Chris Hackney

Chris Hackney has voiced characters since 2000, including some notable roles (all of which are in English):

Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd (Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

Illumi Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Khun Aguero Agnes (Tower of God)

Makoto Teruhashi (The Disasterous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened)

Son Gohan (Dragon Ball Super)

Stinger (One Punch Man)

Boey (Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia)

Hackney will now add Kamisato Ayato to his spectacular portfolio of characters.

Akira Ishida

Some of Akira Ishida's roles prior to voicing Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact (Image via Mama_aint_raise no_chicken/Pinterest)

Akira Ishida has had over 400 roles (some of which are the same character several throughout different media). Here are some of his most notable roles (all of which are in Japanese):

Gaara (Naruto)

Kotaro Katsura (Gintama)

Zeref (Fairy Tail)

Cavendish (One Piece)

Makoto (Persona 3)

Eishi Tsukasa (Food Wars)

Doppio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Edo Phoenix (Yu-Gi-Oh! GX)

Snails (My Little Pony)

Akira Ishida will now also add Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato to his impressive range of roles.

How to change languages in Genshin Impact

How the language settings will look like by default (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide for Travelers who wish to change their game's language from English to Japanese (or Chinese or Korean) and vice versa:

Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings (it's on the left side and it resembles a gear-shaped icon). Go to Language. Travelers can change the Game Language and Voice-Over Language.

Travelers can also get rid of voice-over languages they don't plan to use to save storage space. At the bottom right of this screen is a "Manage Voice-Over Files" button and players should click on it to select any language that they wish to uninstall.

