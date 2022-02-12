Genshin Impact Ayato: Voice actors, skill and release date leaks

Genshin Impact 2.6 should arrive on March 30, 2022, which is also when Ayato should make his grand debut.

The 2.5 update hasn't even come out yet, but Travelers still know a fair amount about this fan-favorite character. However, they should understand that not everything has been leaked about him.

There are many leaks that feature him, but it's tough for Travelers to know which ones are legitimate or fake. Some of them come from credible sources. Even so, players should still be skeptical until the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta starts around February 18, 2022 (which is when more credible leaks should arrive).

Genshin Impact leaks for Ayato (Voice actors, skills, and release date)

Ayato's known voice actors are:

Chinese: Zhao Lu

Zhao Lu Japanese: Akira Ishida

Some fans speculate that Chris Hackney voices him in the English dub, but that's unconfirmed. miHoYo hasn't posted any official information on his English or Korean voice actors, and there aren't any credible leaks confirming them, either.

Anime fans might recognize Akira Ishida as the voice of Gaara from Naruto. Similarly, one of Zhao Lu's more iconic roles is Artem from Tears of Themis.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Ayato's E has hydro infusion and increases his ATK Range and AoE

Ayato's Q creates an area which does dmg, all members standing within that area will have ATK speed increased



None of the current leaks on his skills are verified, so one should keep that in mind. Still, the more credible Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks suggest the following about Ayato's kit:

Elemental Skill: Includes Hydro Infusion and increases his ATK Range

Includes Hydro Infusion and increases his ATK Range Elemental Burst: Does damage in an area that also buffs allies' ATK Speed when they're in that area

Everything is subject to change, not to mention that the leaker says that some details can be missing.

A new unverified leak of what Ayato can do (Image via u/Sweet-Promotion-974)

Travelers should be skeptical about a leaker theorycrafting about a unit's viability. That said, there is some new information in this translation, such as one of the new artifact sets increasing the damage of Normal Attacks after a threshold of hitting other Normal Attacks.

Unfortunately, this post doesn't go too in-depth about Ayato's abilities, let alone how many Normal Attacks are necessary for the next Normal Attack to do extra damage.

Ayato's release date

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Many leaks regarding Ayato's release date state that he will be on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6. That release date would be identical to when Genshin Impact 2.6 is supposed to launch, which should be March 30, 2022.

Modern Genshin Impact versions tend to last for 42 days. Here is an example:

2.0 -> 2.1: 42 days (July 21, 2021 - September 1, 2021)

42 days (July 21, 2021 - September 1, 2021) 2.1 -> 2.2: 42 days (September 1, 2021 - October 13, 2021)

42 days (September 1, 2021 - October 13, 2021) 2.2 -> 2.3: 42 days (October 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021)

42 days (October 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021) 2.3 -> 2.4: 42 days (November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022)

42 days (November 24, 2021 - January 5, 2022) 2.4 -> 2.5: 42 days (January 5, 2022 - February 16, 2022)

Fans know that Version 2.5 is coming out on February 16, 2022. Add 42 days to that date to get the expected release date of March 30, 2022.

There are various other 2.6 leaks discussing potential reruns, but there aren't any credible leaks covering his weapon or 4-star characters.

