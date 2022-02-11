Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New artifact set bonuses revealed

New Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal some information about the upcoming artifact set effects, one of which will synergize with Xiao.

According to leaker Tz, that artifact set has a 2-piece effect of +18% ATK, with its 4-piece effect being:

"When casting an elemental burst, the character gains 8% Attack. Subsequently, for each time the character loses HP, an additional +10% attack is gained, for a maximum of 4 stacks, lasting 16 seconds. This is effect is lost the moment the character leaves the field."

There is also a less specific Genshin Impact 2.6 leak regarding the upcoming Normal Attack-based artifact set. It merely states:

"Normal attack artifact, the faster you auto attack, the greater the damage boost."

What the current Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal about the upcoming artifacts

A translation of the recent artifact leaks (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above image contains some of the relevant text leaks, along with some speculation. For instance, the vague Normal Attack artifact set is speculated to work excellently with Yoimiya, who was also rumored to have a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Ubatcha also clarified in a Tweet regarding how the Normal Attack artifact set works:

"The normal atk artifact has nothing to do with how fast you attack. Just dmg increase to normals."

Aside from that, the bulk of these recent leaks focus on the other set.

The other portion of these recent leaks (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Some parts of this Genshin Impact 2.6 leak differ from other translations, particularly where the 4-piece set effect is concerned. In this example, it's four stacks of a 12% ATK increase when the user loses HP after using the Elemental Burst.

The previous leak stated that the user gains an 8% ATK increase after using their Elemental Burst, followed by up to four stacks of another 10% ATK buff every time they lose HP.

Aside from the inconsistencies of the recent leaks, the general gist of this artifact set remains the same. The reason why some Travelers say that it's made for Xiao is that his Elemental Burst drains HP, making it easy to activate this effect.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



New artifact sets soon



HP% Based. Tao is happy.

Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.



If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be. [Questionable]New artifact sets soonHP% Based. Tao is happy.Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.If true, let's see which one Ayato's BiS will be.

A leak nearly a week ago stated that there would be two new artifact sets coming soon. Interestingly enough, the HP% and Normal Attack-based sets seem to be accurate, based on the latest Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks.

The HP% set is essentially the one from the recent leak where the user activates their Elemental Burst and gains ATK based on them losing HP. Likewise, the Normal Attack set is self-explanatory, as it's intended to bolster the user's Normal Attack DMG.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I said Hu Tao because she's my fav char and the first char I think of when talking about HP loss stuffs, ig I might've been wrong on which char it's for then. I said Hu Tao because she's my fav char and the first char I think of when talking about HP loss stuffs, ig I might've been wrong on which char it's for then.

On a minor note, the leaker originally mentioned Hu Tao because she was their favorite character. Most other gamers in the leaking scene mention Xiao as the best user of the new artifact set in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Note: Not all of the leaks mentioned in this article have been confirmed. There is a chance that they can be incorrect, so Travelers should wait until the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta starts so more proof can be obtained.

