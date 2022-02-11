Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato’s Skill and Burst abilities: Hydro infusion and Burst buff explained

There are new Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks that reveal some insightful information on what Ayato's Elemental Skill and Burst are supposed to do.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta is right around the corner, so Travelers will know whether or not this leak (or any of the old ones) are accurate. That said, there are several days until that will happen, so it's worth looking at what today's leak brings to the table.

Essentially:

Elemental Skill: Has Hydro Infusion and will increase his ATK range

Has Hydro Infusion and will increase his ATK range Elemental Burst: Does damage in an area, and all allies will receive an ATK Speed buff in that location

It's worth noting that this leak isn't verified as treated as such by the leaker; still, it's not outright disproven.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Ayato's E has hydro infusion and increases his ATK Range and AoE

Ayato's Q creates an area which does dmg, all members standing within that area will have ATK speed increased



His kit has been the subject of speculation for several months now. A few leaks try to explain what's going on with it, with the above one being the more recent attempt. That said, it has the [Questionable] tag, so one should look at the leak with some skepticism.

The "may have extra details missing here" part is important to remember, as this leak could still be accurate and miss some crucial information. It's not specified how much of an ATK range buff his Elemental Skill will provide or how wide his Elemental Burst is.

The more substantial Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks should be happening around February 16 to the 18th, as that's when the test servers will be accessible. It will also confirm or disprove this leak.

There was old leftover data of Ayato back in November 2021 that Ubatcha referenced in the replies to the previous tweet. Much of it was subject to change, but it was interesting to see that the old Elemental Skill included a taunt of some kind.

The Yae Miko portions of the old leaks were accurate, so there is a reason to believe that this old Ayato leak was also authentic.

It also mentions aspects not included in the previous leak, such as:

A passive that can reduce the cooldown of allies' Elemental Skill

A pose that has four levels that can increase his ATK

His Elemental Skill increases that pose by two levels

There are also mentions of something called Water Blade, which seems similar to the Hydro Infusion of the more recent leak.

Old Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks featuring Ayato

KAMISATO AYATO @ayatohour this is from the same leaker who drew yae's kit before. take it with a grain of salt this is from the same leaker who drew yae's kit before. take it with a grain of salt ‼ https://t.co/1lOFWgXYXL

There were many old Ayato moveset leaks throughout the past few months. Many of them are likely fake, but there is always the chance that one of those leaks was accurate.

For example, this crude drawing came from a leaker who drew Yae Miko's kit before she was released. Whether it's legitimate or not remains to be seen.

Many leaks seem to confirm that Ayato will arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6, which points to a likely release date of March 30, 2022.

If the Genshin Impact 2.6 beta server officially opens on February 18, 2022, then players won't have to wait long to see more in-depth Ayato leaks.

