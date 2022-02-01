Genshin Impact 2.6 banners hinted by leakers: Ayato, Ayaka, and more rerun details

The Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream is right around the corner, but players seem more excited about patch 2.6 because of Ayato. The highly-anticipated character will most likely arrive in the 2.6 update, and he might be revealed officially on February 5, 2022.

Naturally, Ayato won't be the only character to be introduced in patch 2.6. There will be a new four-star unit and some rerun banners as well.

Here's everything to know about the banners in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Ayato and Heizou to be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6

Prominent leaker Ubatcha recently claimed that Ayato and Heizou might be the new characters that will become playable in patch 2.6. While the former will be a five-star unit, the latter will belong to the four-star rarity.

It is worth noting that Ubatcha has clarified that this is a questionable leak as banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Other leakers like Lumie have helped in increasing the hype by hinting that Ayato is planned for the first half of the 2.6 update.

Lumie and Ubatcha are two of the most trusted leakers in the community at the moment. They've also confirmed the newly leaked promotional art that revealed Ayato's face, and it makes perfect sense for the character to finally arrive in 2.6.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 /// SPOILERS ///



Having said that, it is hard to confirm if the four-star character in Ayato's banner will be Heizou. Not much is known about this detective from Inazuma.

Ayaka and Yoimiya rerun banners speculated for Genshin Impact version 2.6

BLANK, another reputed leaker in the community, recently claimed that alongside Ayato, Ayaka and Yoimiya will be featured in update 2.6. However, the order of the banners is still unknown.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



Ayato might be a part of a standalone banner, but it would certainly be better if he's featured with Ayaka. He is Ayaka's older brother, and both characters are expected to synergize well during combat.

Yoimiya's rerun banners has shocked many players who have been eagerly waiting for Kazuha. The broken sub DPS unit hasn't returned to the game since his first banner, but rumors of a Kazuha rerun in patch 2.5 and 2.6 have been floating around for a long time.

A leak on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit suggested that Kazuha and Venti will return in 2.6, but that seems untrue because BLANK is a more reliable leaker.

As of now, players can wait for the 2.6 beta testing to begin for more information. As usual, data miners will be quick to reveal upcoming events, characters, weapons, and artifacts.

