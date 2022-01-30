Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Revealed Ayato promo art likely to be authentic, suggests speculation

It seems like Ayato's unofficial face reveal in Genshin Impact is legitimate. Credible leakers have confirmed the leaked images to be true, and fans themselves have come up with theories on the matter.

Ayato is easily the most popular unreleased character yet. miHoYo has officially revealed nothing about him, except a 3-second voice reveal in Arataki Itto's teaser trailer.

Here's why some players believe that the latest leaks surrounding Ayato are true.

Note: Leaks and rumors should be treated as speculation until an official announcement is made.

Genshin Impact fans find similarities in Ayato's promotional art and miHoYo's anime

Fans were quick to compare the images with miHoYo's anime called Cooking With Valkyries. The art style for both the projects appears to be similar, but this certainly isn't enough to prove that Ayato's leaked artwork is real.

Some players also concluded that a character would die in the upcoming cutscene if the leaks are true. They think so because Honkai Impact 3rd has had similar animated scenes in the past, especially for occasions when someone loses their life.

It is better to trust reliable leakers like Ubatcha, who have accurately revealed upcoming content for months now.

Soon after Ayato's face was revealed, some more images were leaked that contained the traveler, Raiden Shogun, and Kazuha. Apparently, some major twists and turns are about to happen in the storyline.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 /// SPOILERS ///



The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. /// SPOILERS ///The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. https://t.co/ED52NYsIxK

Ubatcha posted the image themselves, which implies that Ayato's image is not fake. As seen in the image, he is a tall male character with white hair who wears a white suit.

What to expect from Ayato in Genshin Impact?

For now, Ayato's partial face reveal has sent fans into a state of frenzy. Most players are satisfied with the character's design and are looking forward to his explosive DPS abilities.

As per some questionable leaks, Ayato will be able to carry a team single handedly with his Elemental damage. Xingqiu and Thoma are expected to be the best support units for him, as they can help him in triggering Vaporize reaction.

Ayato is speculated to be a five-star character, but it is unclear if he's a Hydro sword user. Some NPCs in Genshin Impact claim that he's a master of both Polearm and Sword-based combat.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta testing will begin soon, but the 2.5 livestream will occur before then. The developers might officially reveal Ayato on February 5, 2022, and more solid leaks can be expected once the beta testing begins.

