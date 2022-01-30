Genshin Impact leaks: Ayato's release date and appearance leaked

The Genshin Impact community is delighted with the recent leaks surrounding Ayato. From his appearance to the release date, a lot has been discovered in the past few days.

The leaks have naturally arrived ahead of the 2.6 beta testing. The highly-anticipated character's release date might be closer than ever, and the hype is unreal.

Here's everything to know about Ayato's appearance, playstyle, and potential release date.

Ayato's release date in Genshin Impact revealed by leakers

Prominent leakers in the community have claimed that the 2.6 update will most likely introduce two new playable characters, Ayato and Heizou. While the former will be a five-star character, the latter will belong to the four-star rarity.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

Another reliable leaker, Lumie, shared that Ayato's banner is scheduled for the first half of the 2.6 update.

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Considering the credibility of the aforementioned leakers and Genshin Impact's 42-days update cycle, Ayato should become playable on March 30, 2022.

Ayato's appearence and playstyle in Genshin Impact

Ayato's face was partially revealed in the newly leaked promotional art images. Leaked designs indicate that he's a tall character with white hair and wears a white suit.

The leaked appearance certainly matches his reserved personality. As per the lore, he's always been reluctant to show his face in public.

G4kky, who leaked the promotional art images, is known for accurately leaking some drip marketing images in the past as well. The leaker believes that Genshin Impact will officially reveal its most popular character in its history on February 5, 2022.

The 2.5 livestream that will focus on Yae Miko's playstyle and the upcoming update will also take place next week.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.

v2.5 livestream is happening next week

#原神 #GenshinImpact We've been getting Ayato teases overtime so getting another one isn't impossible.Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.v2.5 livestream is happening next week We've been getting Ayato teases overtime so getting another one isn't impossible.Take it with salt, credit to g4kky.v2.5 livestream is happening next week#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/GLuyJMJ1or

Many leakers initially remained silent on G4kky's leaked Ayato images, but Ubatcha has finally confirmed that the leak is legitimate.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 /// SPOILERS ///



The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. /// SPOILERS ///The chars you see in the images aren't the only ones. Yae, Raiden, Kokomi and Paimon will also be present. https://t.co/ED52NYsIxK

As for his playstyle, Ayato might be a five-star Hydro sword user. While some leaks have claimed that his Elemental Burst has an Energy Cost of 80, other rumors claim that he'll be able to carry a team single-handedly.

Ayaka's older brother undoubtedly looks promising, but readers must take leaks with a grain of salt.

As of now, the Fleeting Colors in Flight event has showered travelers with Primogems and other rewards. By collecting the desired amount of Talismans, players can also obtain a free four-star character from Liyue and Ningguang's free skin.

Note: Leaks and rumors should be treated as such until an official announcement is made.

Edited by Danyal Arabi