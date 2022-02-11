Kamisato Ayato’s Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Fun fact: Naruto's Gaara and Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato share the same Japanese voice actor (Akira Ishida).

So far, only Kamisato Ayato's Chinese and Japanese voice actors have been officially revealed. His Chinese one is Zhaolu, whereas his Japanese one is Akira Ishida.

This article will focus entirely on the latter voice actor's line of work as some players love seeing familiar faces throughout various media, plus some information about changing the in-game language setting.

His work stretches back to 1987 in the Japanese dub of The Brave Little Toaster. In that movie, he voiced Mish Mash. Since then, his work has grown to include far more recognizable roles, such as:

Gaara (Naruto)

Cavendish (One Piece)

Makoto Yuki (Persona 3)

Kotaro Katsura (Gintama)

Edo Phoenix (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Zeref (Fairy Tail)

Who is Kamisato Ayato's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact?

miHoYo revealed Kamisato Ayato's Japanese voice actor a while back, although there was a recent tweet on February 4, 2022. The translation of this tweet is largely similar to the English one, except it also includes information on his voice actor (Akira Ishida).

Many Travelers are expecting to see him debut in Genshin Impact 2.6. It's vital to mention that Travelers don't have to play on the Japanese version of the game to hear Akira Ishida's work as Kamisato Ayato.

They can keep the "Game Language" to English but change the "Voice-Over Language" to Japanese.

Changing the Voice-Over Language to Japanese

This is how the option looks like on PC (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player prefers to hear Genshin Impact characters speak in Japanese, they should do the following:

Pause the game so that the Paimon Menu pops up. Click on the gear icon on the left (it should read as "Settings" if the player hovers over it). Go to "Language." Under "Voice-Over Language" is an option to change it from English to either Chinese, Japanese, or Korean. Select Japanese in this scenario.

Travelers can always uninstall languages they're not using to save storage space. Doing so is entirely optional and the player can reinstall those languages at a later date if they desire.

Kamisato Ayato's Japanese voice

Travelers can already hear a few snippets of what the head of the Kamisato Clan sounds like in Japanese. The above clip was from December 7, 2021, when Arataki Itto's trailer was revealed. His voice is the second one in the clip, starting around the 3-second mark.

He's not currently in the game, so players will have to wait until the 2.6 update to hear more from this popular character.

