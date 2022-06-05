How to increase friendship level fast in Genshin Impact

Different players love to play different characters and Genshin Impact has a system to display their bond.

This system is called the friendship level and increasing it to 10 will reward players with personalized rewards. They receive a character-themed name card that they can use on their character profile screen.

There are multiple ways to increase the friendship level of your desired character. Players can use the desired characters to complete daily commissions, bounties, and many other things to increase their friendship levels.

Phoebe @DeebyFeeby I love changing my name card in genshin I love changing my name card in genshin https://t.co/YVVGUHLTZb

The following article will guide players on how to quickly increase character friendship levels in Genshin Impact.

Guide to different ways to quickly increase friendship level in Genshin Impact

There are various ways players can collect tons of companion EXP for their desired characters to quickly increase their friendship level. Keep in mind that most methods will require the desired character to be placed in the party so it can receive all the companion EXP.

Genshin Impact players reading this during the release of patch 2.7 can also participate in Spices from the West event to increase the friendship level of characters by having them try out food with new seasonings.

Here are the most effective methods to quickly increase the friendship level of desired characters in Genshin Impact:

1) Dailies and Daily Commission rewards

Or if you aim to max friendship level with certain character (s), you can try to put them in a team when collect reward at adventure guild counter



Enjoy your game and no need to rush @daiseshou To all newbies in Genshin, do daily quests and explore so can earn extra primo and resources.Or if you aim to max friendship level with certain character (s), you can try to put them in a team when collect reward at adventure guild counterEnjoy your game and no need to rush @daiseshou To all newbies in Genshin, do daily quests and explore so can earn extra primo and resources.Or if you aim to max friendship level with certain character (s), you can try to put them in a team when collect reward at adventure guild counterEnjoy your game and no need to rush

Completing daily commissions and collecting their rewards from the Adventurer’s Guild is one way to gain companionship EXP and increase a character's friendship level. The amount of companion EXP collected through this method may not seem like much, but it's the most consistent method to increase one's friendship level.

Travelers can gain anywhere from 45-60 EXP from daily commission and 100 EXP from the commission reward of Adventurer's Guild. While traveling around Tevyat, random events can pop up which will offer additional companion EXP to Genshin Impact players.

Hence, it is important for players to add characters whose friendship level they want to increase while completing the commission and claiming the bonus rewards.

2) Serenitea Pot

♚ sammy moonchild ♚ @honeyteafilmz Shenhe has joined Gorou on the list of “friendship level 10 and stuck in the teapot because Genshin has put a lockdown on moving thing in the teapot” — 🥲 Shenhe has joined Gorou on the list of “friendship level 10 and stuck in the teapot because Genshin has put a lockdown on moving thing in the teapot” — 🥲 https://t.co/0ys07oYNnG

Players can place their characters in Serenitea Post to increase their friendship level. Based on Adeptal Energy, two to five companion EXPs are accumulated every hour. These accumulated companion EXPs can be equally distributed among the placed characters when players claim them from Tubby.

They need at least 12,000 Adeptal Energy to receive a maximum of five companion EXP that will be handed out to all characters placed in the Serenitea Pot equally.

3) Resin-related activities

Any activity that requires players to spend original or condensed resins will also grant companion EXP to characters in the party. The amount of EXP varies from challenge to challenge.

While completing Ley Line outcrops can offer around 20 comanion EXP, 45-70 EXP is handed out when players claim rewards after defeating normal or weekly bosses.

Claiming domain rewards also grants a certain amount of companion EXP to players. They can also do all the aforementioned activities in a co-op sessions to get double the amount of EXP.

