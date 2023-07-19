5 reasons to get Lyney in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is less than a month away from its release. It has already been confirmed that the developers will release three new playable characters for the first Fontaine update, which includes Lyney. While the officials have only revealed that he is a Pyro unit, several leaks show that he is a Bow DPS unit and will likely be the only new 5-star in the upcoming patch.

It is speculated that Lyney will be released in the first phase of version 4.0. Many players might still wonder if they should pull for him or save for someone else. This article will cover why the upcoming Pyro unit is worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.0.

5 reasons to pull Lyney in Genshin Impact 4.0

1) First Fontaine 5-star character

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine



With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.



#GenshinImpact #Lyney pic.twitter.com/3VPrLLZTpe Lyney: Spectacle of PhantasmagoriaCelebrated Magician of the Court of FontaineWith the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.

Several leaks have shown that Lyney will be the first and only 5-star Fontaine character in Genshin Impact version 4.0. He is also speculated to be in Phase I banners alongside Yelan. The Hydro region will most likely introduce new mechanisms related to world exploration and battles in the game exclusive to Fontaine characters, so having at least one 5-star Fontaine unit can be useful.

2) Lyney has the Pneuma effect

It is speculated that Genshin Impact will likely introduce two new forms of energy or effects called Ousia and Pneuma, and they will be of significance during battles and exploration. Furthermore, 4.0 beta leaks have hinted that these effects can be triggered only by Fontaine characters, and it seems that the upcoming Pyro character has Pneuma.

According to the leaks, the Ousia and Pneuma effects will likely be added to the Spiral Abyss and remain throughout all the upcoming Fontaine patches. Therefore, having one of each new effect would be necessary for the upcoming Genshin Impact content; thus, pulling Lyney can be beneficial.

3) Lyney is a good Pyro DPS unit

Several leakers recently leaked Lyney's entire kit. According to the information available, he is a Bow user, and his kit looks really promising, which means he can be a very powerful Pyro main DPS unit. Genshin Impact hasn't released a proper 5-star main DPS unit of this element since Yoimiya and Hu Tao, so this is good news for all the fans who love Pyro. Travelers can check out his abilities in the above post.

4) Lyney has great gameplay

The above post by @genshin_impact_leak contains a video from the Genshin Impact beta featuring Lyney. He has interesting gameplay and unique battle animations. He transforms into a huge playing card in his Normal Attack animations and a Grin-Malkin Cat upon using his Elemental Burst.

Besides his Elemental Burst, he mainly relies on his Charged Attack for most of his damage. Interestingly, he can also summon Grin-Malkin Hat (different from his Burst version) through his Charged Attack, which can taunt nearby enemies and is a useful ability during a battle. He can also heal himself and regenerate energy through his Elemental Skill, making him a good DPS unit.

Furthermore, two of Lyney's passive skills provide really good buffs, favoring Pyro units in general. Thus, he can also be a great teammate to characters like Xiangling and Bennett, who are exceptional units.

5) Lyney is F2P friendly

Thanks to all the kit and gameplay leaks, Lyney is expected to be a F2P-friendly unit. He mostly relies on his Charged Attacks for most of his DPS, and luckily, there are a few F2P weapons that are viable for him, such as Hamayumi and Prototype Crescent. In addition, as previously mentioned, Xiangling and Bennett can be some of the best teammates for Lyney, thanks to one of his passives.

Therefore, Genshin Impact players won't have to worry about investing too much in the upcoming Pyro unit.