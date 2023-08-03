Genshin Impact 4.0 Freminet banner countdown, release date, and 5-stars

Genshin Impact is ready to launch new characters in the upcoming Fontaine 4.0 update. Players are looking forward to Freminet's debut, along with other new characters. The youngest brother of Lyney and Lynette is well known for his diver profession in Fontaine. Unlike his siblings, he has a rather shy personality and likes to stay away from the spotlight.

Based on the official notes, Freminet will be a 4-star Cryo Claymore character. He will appear on Phase II banners as one of the featured 4-stars with increased drop chance, as per leaks. Here is everything players need to know.

Countdown for Genshin Impact 4.0 Freminet banner for all servers

Freminet is an upcoming Genshin Impact character who is officially scheduled to debut in version 4.0 banners. Team China and many other reliable sources have claimed that he will debut in Phase II banners as a 4-star Cryo Claymore character.

HoYoverse officials follow strict schedules and release times when it comes to version updates or banners. Those who follow relevant leaks will already be aware that Phase I banners will drop together with the Genshin Impact 4.0 update on August 16, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+4). According to previous banner schedules, it is expected that Fremient and the Phase II banners will drop on September 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm.

Players can use this universal countdown to track the release time for Freminet's debut and Phase II banners.

Expected 5-star characters for Genshin Impact 4.0 banners

Upcoming 5-star character in 4.0 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent announcements have revealed Lyney being the only new 5-star to debut. Recent leaks from credible sources have confirmed the following 5-star characters to appear in Fontaine's banner:

Lyney: Pyro Bow

Pyro Bow Yelan: Hydro Bow

Hydro Bow Zhongli: Geo Polearm

Geo Polearm Tartaglia: Hydro Bow

Sources have also disclosed that Phase I will feature Lyney and Yelan, while the rest two are scheduled for Phase II banners. Players can expect to see their signature weapons to return in the upcoming 4.0 weapon banner as well.

Fontaine banner 4-stars leaked

Another reliable source, Team China, has released information about 4-star characters and their banner order for future banners. This crew will have an increased drop-rate chance as long as the respective banners are active. Here is a quick overview of the 4-star banners:

Phase I Phase II Lynette Freminet Xingqiu Noelle Sayu Xinyan

All these units have great synergy with their 5-star counterparts, who will be featured in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 banners.