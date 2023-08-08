Genshin Impact: Are there two types of Visions in Fontaine?

Genshin Impact fans who are up to date with the upcoming content in the game must have already heard about Fontaine characters having two different Vision designs. Until now, all the Visions from one nation shared the same shape, with the only difference of the user's element. However, the officials have revealed that for the first time, characters may have different Vision designs, though only in Fontaine.

The different shapes of the Vision are because of the new unique attribute called Arkhe, which will be introduced in the upcoming 4.0 update. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need to know about the new Arkhe mechanism and the different Fontaine Vision types in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Arkhe system and different Vision designs in Fontaine

The upcoming Fontaine characters will have two different Vision designs. As mentioned, Genshin Impact has revealed that the reason behind this is because of the unique attribute called the Arkhe that each character possesses and uses for combat and exploration. The Arkhe system essentially consists of two opposing energies known as Ousia and Pneuma, both having different properties.

Charlotte's Pneuma Vision (left) and Clorinde's Ousia Vision (right) (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Fontaine character possesses one of the two Arkhe alignments, which also determines the shape of their vision, as shown in the above image. Luckily, the design also makes it easier to identify the type of energy a character possesses. Here is a visual description for both types of Vision:

Pneuma: Borders of vision with Pneuma alignment extend into two crisscrossing ribbons with a spike on top and bottom, and its clamshell decorations point downwards on the right and upwards on the left.

Borders of the vision with Ousia alignment extend into a spiral on top and bottom, and its clamshell decorations point upwards on the right and downwards on the left.

It is worth mentioning that when Ousia-aligned energy meets Pneuma-aligned energy, it triggers an Annihilation reaction which generates energy. Interestingly, the citizens of Fontaine also use this energy to power all the facilities in the city. It should be noted that the Ousia and Pneuma energies are exclusively available in the Fontaine region and its characters.

Pneuma energy sword (left) and Ousia energy sword (right) (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Arkhe mechanism will also be crucial in open-world exploration and combat in the upcoming Genshin Impact updates. Fontaine characters with Vision can trigger different effects based on their innate Arkhe type, as shown in the image above. The image on the left shows Lyney using Pneuma energy, and the one on the right shows Lynette using her Ousia energy.

Here is a list of all the Fontaine characters whose Arkhe energy alignments have been confirmed:

Ousia

Clorinde

Navia

Lynette

Pneuma

Freminet

Lyney

Charlotte

Genshin Impact players will need both Pneuma and Ousia energies during exploration. Luckily, the officials have announced that all travelers above Adventure Rank 25 will receive a copy of Lynette for free.

In addition, several leaks have hinted that the Hydro Main Character might have the Pneuma alignment. Therefore, travelers should be able to use both energies even without pulling a new character.